What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Rutgers on today? Time, TV schedule

Mississippi State basketball continues to prepare for SEC play with Saturday's game against Rutgers in Newark, New Jersey.

The Bulldogs have rebounded from the Southern upset with three consecutive wins. A win over Rutgers won't be resume topping, but it ls a solid non-conference opponent.

The Scarlet Knights have had an up-and-down season to this point, including a win over Seton Hall two weeks ago after losses to Wake Forest and Illinois.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Mississippi State basketball vs. Rutgers today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: FUBO and the FOX Sports app

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Mississippi State basketball vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Bulldogs and Scarlet Knights will tip off at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mississippi State basketball vs. Rutgers betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 23

Spread: Mississippi State -2.5

Money line: Rutgers +120, Mississippi State -145

Over/under: 132.5 points

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mississippi State-Rutgers channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info