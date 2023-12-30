What channel is Michigan women's basketball vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule

Michigan women's basketball takes on No. 13 Ohio State on Saturday in a battle of Big Ten rivals.

The Wolverines (10-3, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Buckeyes (10-2, 1-0) at the Crisler Center looking to start conference play 2-0.

Michigan is led by junior guard Laila Phelia, who's averaging a team-high 14.3 points on 35.6% shooting. Senior guard Lauren Hansen, (11.2 ppg) is shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

Michigan will have its hands full with Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon, a fifth-year senior who ranks third in the conference in scoring (19.1 ppg) on 56% shooting.

Here's how to watch Michigan's game against Ohio State, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming information:

What channel is Michigan vs. Ohio State on today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan-Ohio State women's basketball will air live on Fox, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app (with a cable login) or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Michigan-Ohio State is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Michigan women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the December portion of the Michigan's schedule:

Date Opponent Saturday, Dec. 2 Michigan 80, Harvard 66 Wednesday, Dec. 6 Toledo 69, Michigan 46 Sunday, Dec. 10 Michigan 84, Illinois 48 Saturday, Dec. 16 Michigan 75, Miami (Ohio) 49 Wednesday, Dec. 20 Florida 82, Michigan 65 Friday, Dec. 22 Michigan 77, Florida A&M 35 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Ohio State

For Michigan's full schedule, click here.

Ohio State women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the December portion of Ohio State's schedule:

Date Opponent Sunday, Dec. 3 Ohio State 78, Tennessee 58 Tuesday, Dec. 5 Ohio State 85, Ohio 45 Sunday, Dec. 10 Ohio State 95, Penn State 85 (OT) Friday, Dec. 15 Ohio State 73, Grand Valley State 49 Monday, Dec. 18 UCLA 77, Ohio State 71 Friday, Dec. 22 Ohio State 84, Belmont 55 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Michigan

For Ohio State's full schedule, click here.

