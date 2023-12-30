What channel is Michigan women's basketball vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule
Michigan women's basketball takes on No. 13 Ohio State on Saturday in a battle of Big Ten rivals.
The Wolverines (10-3, 1-0 Big Ten) host the Buckeyes (10-2, 1-0) at the Crisler Center looking to start conference play 2-0.
Michigan is led by junior guard Laila Phelia, who's averaging a team-high 14.3 points on 35.6% shooting. Senior guard Lauren Hansen, (11.2 ppg) is shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.
Michigan will have its hands full with Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon, a fifth-year senior who ranks third in the conference in scoring (19.1 ppg) on 56% shooting.
Here's how to watch Michigan's game against Ohio State, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming information:
What channel is Michigan vs. Ohio State on today?
TV channel: Fox
Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)
Michigan-Ohio State women's basketball will air live on Fox, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app (with a cable login) or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Michigan vs. Ohio State start time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 30
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Michigan-Ohio State is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan women's basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the December portion of the Michigan's schedule:
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Dec. 2
Michigan 80, Harvard 66
Wednesday, Dec. 6
Toledo 69, Michigan 46
Sunday, Dec. 10
Michigan 84, Illinois 48
Saturday, Dec. 16
Michigan 75, Miami (Ohio) 49
Wednesday, Dec. 20
Florida 82, Michigan 65
Friday, Dec. 22
Michigan 77, Florida A&M 35
Saturday, Dec. 30
vs. Ohio State
For Michigan's full schedule, click here.
Ohio State women's basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the December portion of Ohio State's schedule:
Date
Opponent
Sunday, Dec. 3
Ohio State 78, Tennessee 58
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Ohio State 85, Ohio 45
Sunday, Dec. 10
Ohio State 95, Penn State 85 (OT)
Friday, Dec. 15
Ohio State 73, Grand Valley State 49
Monday, Dec. 18
UCLA 77, Ohio State 71
Friday, Dec. 22
Ohio State 84, Belmont 55
Saturday, Dec. 30
vs. Michigan
For Ohio State's full schedule, click here.
