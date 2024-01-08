What channel is Michigan vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for CFP championship

The 2023 college football season all comes down to this: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game.

The Wolverines (14-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) and Huskies (14-0, 9-0 Pac-12) represent unequivocally the best teams in college football, not only for their top-two rankings, but also for the fact they are the only remaining undefeated teams in the FBS.

After Monday's game, only one team will have that distinction.

Despite their historic conference affiliations in the Big Ten and Pac-12, respectively, Michigan and Washington's CFP championship game will not take place at the historic Rose Bowl, where the Wolverines downed No. 4 Alabama 27-20 in overtime to advance to the CFP title game. Instead, the teams' meeting will take place at Houston's NRG Stadium.

Jim Harbaugh and Co. will seek to employ the same defensive strategy that stymied the Crimson Tide to a season-low 288 yards on offense. Whether the unit will have the same success against Washington's Joe Moore Award-winning line and Heisman Trophy runner-up Michael Penix Jr. remains to be seen. On offense, look for the Wolverines' J.J. McCarthy to continue making plays in key areas while Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards continues to pave the way for the Wolverines' running game.

Either way, one of Michigan or Washington will look for a historic victory on Monday: A win for the Wolverines would mark the program's first championship since 1997, and first undisputed title since 1948. Likewise, a win for Washington would represent the program's first title since a split championship in 1991. The Huskies' only other claimed title was in 1960, when the 10-1 claimed the Athletic Association of Western Universities (AAWU) following a Rose Bowl win over Minnesota.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan vs. Washington today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

The main telecast of Michigan vs. Washington will air live on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston. It will feature the broadcast team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit from the booth, with Holly Rowe (Michigan) and Molly McGrath (Washington) working as sideline reporters. Bill Lemonnier will serve as ESPN's rules analyst.

Other TV broadcast options include:

ESPN2: Field Pass with "The Pat McAfee Show"

ESPNU: Command Center (Four main video feeds including the main telecast from ESPN, Skycam and shots of each head coach throughout the telecast)

ESPNEWS: SkyCast

ESPN Deportes: Spanish-language telecast

ESPN's megacast also includes options for hometown radio, all-22 viewing and more via its ESPN app. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Washington start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Wolverines and Huskies will kick off their CFP semifinal matchup from NRG Stadium in Houston at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Washington betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as Friday, Jan. 5.

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under : 56.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -190 | Washington +155

Michigan football schedule 2023

* Big Ten game** Big Ten championship

Washington football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Washington 56, Boise State 19 Saturday, Sept. 9 Washington 43, Tulsa 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Washington 41, Michigan State 7 Saturday, Sept. 23 Washington 59, Cal 32 * Saturday, Sept. 30 Washington 31, Arizona 24* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Washington 36, No. 8 Oregon 33* Saturday, Oct. 21 Washington 15, Arizona State 7 * Saturday, Oct. 28 Washington 42, Stanford 33* Saturday, Nov. 4 Washington 52, No. 20 USC 42* Saturday, Nov. 11 Washington 35, No. 18 Utah 28* Saturday, Nov. 18 Washington 22, No. 11 Oregon State 20* Saturday, Nov. 25 Washington 24, Washington State 21* Friday, Dec. 1 Washington 34, No. 5 Oregon 31** Monday, Jan. 1 Washington 37, No. 3 Texas 31 (Sugar Bowl) Monday, Jan. 1 vs. No. 1 Michigan (CFP championship game)

Pac-12 game*Pac-12 championship**

