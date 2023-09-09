What channel is Michigan vs. UNLV today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines vs. Rebels
Michigan passed its first test without Jim Harbaugh in Week 1, handily dispatching East Carolina 30-3 behind a strong passing performance from J.J. McCarthy.
McCarthy was staggeringly efficient, completing 26 of his 30 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Running back tandem Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 110 yards on 22 carries, while Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson led the way for the Wolverine receiving corps.
Michigan will look to continue its impressive start to the season in Week 2 as UNLV visit Ann Arbor from the desert. The Rebels dominated Bryant 44-14 in Week 1, with Vincent Davis Jr., Doug Brumfield and Jai'Den Thomas combining for 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 18 carries (11.7 yards per attempt).
The Rebels, of course, are huge underdogs against Michigan, who are opening the 2023 season with four home games. Next week will be Bowling Green before Week 4 sees Michigan host Big Ten opponent Rutgers. From there, Michigan will have Harbaugh back in tow to head to Lincoln, Nebraska to play Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers.
Here's everything you need to know about Michigan's home game vs. UNLV, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Michigan vs. UNLV on today?
TV channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)
Michigan and UNLV will play each other on CBS, a new home of the Big Ten after the conference signed its new TV contract last offseason. Streaming options include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.
Michigan vs. UNLV start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Michigan-UNLV game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from The Big House in Ann Arbor, home of the Wolverines.
Michigan vs. UNLV betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sep. 5
Spread: Michigan (-37.5)
Over/under: 57.5
Moneyline: Michigan -10000 | UNLV +2000
Michigan schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. East Carolina
Michigan 30, ECU 3
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. UNLV
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Bowling Green
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Rutgers*
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Nebraska*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Minnesota*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Indiana*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
N/A
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Michigan State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Purdue*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 7 Penn State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Maryland*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. No. 4 Ohio State*
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)**
TBD
UNLV schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. Bryant
UNLV 44, Bryant 14
Saturday, Sept. 9
at No. 2 Michigan
TBD
Friday, Sept. 15
vs. Vanderbilt
TBD
Friday, Sept. 22
at UTEP
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Hawaii*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
BYE
N/A
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Nevada*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Colorado State*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Fresno State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 4
at New Mexico*
TBD
Friday, Nov. 10
vs. Wyoming*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Air Force*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. San Jose State
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 2
Mountain West Championship Game (Location TBD)**
TBD
