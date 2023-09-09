What channel is Michigan vs. UNLV today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines vs. Rebels

Michigan passed its first test without Jim Harbaugh in Week 1, handily dispatching East Carolina 30-3 behind a strong passing performance from J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy was staggeringly efficient, completing 26 of his 30 pass attempts for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Running back tandem Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 110 yards on 22 carries, while Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson led the way for the Wolverine receiving corps.

Michigan will look to continue its impressive start to the season in Week 2 as UNLV visit Ann Arbor from the desert. The Rebels dominated Bryant 44-14 in Week 1, with Vincent Davis Jr., Doug Brumfield and Jai'Den Thomas combining for 210 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 18 carries (11.7 yards per attempt).

The Rebels, of course, are huge underdogs against Michigan, who are opening the 2023 season with four home games. Next week will be Bowling Green before Week 4 sees Michigan host Big Ten opponent Rutgers. From there, Michigan will have Harbaugh back in tow to head to Lincoln, Nebraska to play Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers.

Here's everything you need to know about Michigan's home game vs. UNLV, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Michigan vs. UNLV on today?

Michigan and UNLV will play each other on CBS, a new home of the Big Ten after the conference signed its new TV contract last offseason. Streaming options include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan vs. UNLV start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Michigan-UNLV game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from The Big House in Ann Arbor, home of the Wolverines.

Michigan vs. UNLV betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Sep. 5

Spread: Michigan (-37.5)

Over/under: 57.5

Moneyline: Michigan -10000 | UNLV +2000

Michigan schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina Michigan 30, ECU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. UNLV TBD Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green TBD Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Rutgers* TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 at Nebraska* TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota* TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Indiana* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE N/A Saturday, Oct. 28 at Michigan State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Purdue* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 7 Penn State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 18 at Maryland* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)** TBD

UNLV schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Bryant UNLV 44, Bryant 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at No. 2 Michigan TBD Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Vanderbilt TBD Friday, Sept. 22 at UTEP TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Hawaii* TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE N/A Saturday, Oct. 14 at Nevada* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Colorado State* TBD Saturday, Oct. 28 at Fresno State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 4 at New Mexico* TBD Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Wyoming* TBD Saturday, Nov. 18 at Air Force* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. San Jose State TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 Mountain West Championship Game (Location TBD)** TBD

