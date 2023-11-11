What channel is Michigan vs. Penn State on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines' game

No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State face off in one of the most-anticipated games of the season in Week 11

Up until now, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) have played one of the easiest schedules in the nation. That all changes with these final three games, with matchups against the Nittany Lions and No. 1 Ohio State left on the schedule.

This is a must-win game for James Franklin and Penn State, who need a win to stay alive in the Big Ten East and College Football Playoff race. Quarterback Drew Allar played one of the best games of his career against Maryland in Week 10, completing 25 of 34 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns.

MORE: Watch Michigan-Penn State live with Fubo (free trial)

Meanwhile, Michigan has only allowed more than 10 points in one game all season after giving up a late touchdown against Purdue (in a 41-13 win). Penn State averages 40.2 points per game, but struggled offensively against the Buckeyes earlier this year, scoring just 12 points in their worst offensive showing of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan vs. Penn State today?

TV channel: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Penn State will air on Fox as the "Big Noon Kickoff" game. Fans looking to stream the game can find it on the Fox Sports App or on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

More: Michigan football's run game, slow all season, faces huge test vs. Penn State

Michigan vs. Penn State start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: Noon ET

Michigan vs. Penn State will kick off from Beaver Stadium at noon ET.

Michigan vs. Penn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9

Spread: Michigan (-4.5)

Over/under : 45.5

Moneyline: Michigan -210 | Penn State +170

More: Michigan vs. Penn State: 30 years ago, Wolverines handed Nittany Lions first Big Ten loss

Michigan football schedule 2023

Penn State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 1 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 3 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Rutgers* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan-Penn State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info