What channel is Michigan vs. Penn State on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines game

Michigan basketball's struggles continued Thursday, with Juwan Howard's Wolverines fizzling out against Minnesota in conference play to lose 73-71.

The team will try to bounce back Sunday against Penn State, which is also licking its wounds after being routed by Michigan State on Thursday. The Nittany Lions are "hosting" Michigan at the Palestra in Philadelphia, hoping that a whiteout can tip the scales.

Though football is the dominant dish in Ann Arbor this week, a Michigan-Michigan State doubleheader on a relatively quiet Sunday could be just the palate cleanser fans need.

Michigan is 6-8 so this season and 1-2 in conference play. The Wolverines are still looking to figure out who is going to be their consistent scorer, but the team as a whole has struggled with consistency all season.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup, including streaming info, tipoff time and more:

What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Penn State on today?

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports Go, Fubo (free trial)

Saturday's game will be on the Big Ten Network, so it will air on the Fox family of networks. Fubo (free trial) carries Fox and the BTN, so cord-cutters can enjoy Michigan-Penn State through the streaming app.

Michigan vs. Penn State start time

Michigan vs. Penn State basketball is scheduled to tip off from the Palestra in Philadelphia at noon ET.

Michigan vs. Penn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Jan. 6

Spread: Michigan (-3.5)

Over/under: 153.5

Michigan basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Michigan's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Minnesota 73, Michigan 71 Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Penn State (Philadelphia) Thursday, Jan. 11 at Maryland Monday, Jan. 15 vs. Ohio State Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. No. 8 Illinois Tuesday, Jan. 23 at No. 1 Purdue Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Michigan State

Penn State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Penn State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Michigan State 92, Penn State 61 Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Michigan (Philadelphia) Wednesday, Jan. 10 vs. Northwestern Saturday, Jan. 13 at No. 1 Purdue Tuesday, Jan. 16 vs. No. 21 Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 20 at Ohio State Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Minnesota Wednesday, Jan. 31 at Rutgers

