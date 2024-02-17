What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for game

One of the fiercest rivalries in men’s college basketball will gain another chapter this weekend.

With only a couple of weeks remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, Michigan and Michigan State will square off Saturday at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor for the second meeting between the two programs this season.

Coach Tom Izzo’s Spartans won the first matchup, defeating the Wolverines 81-62 on Jan. 30 in East Lansing. Jaden Akins paced Michigan State in the victory, scoring a career-high 23 points while making seven of his 10 3-pointers.

MORE: Watch Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball live with Fubo (free trial)

On Saturday, the programs will meet again while trending in opposite directions.

After a 4-5 start dropped the Spartans from a preseason top-five team to unranked, they’ve recovered nicely, going 12-4 since Dec. 16. That stretch has included wins in seven of their past nine games and, at 16-9 overall and 8-6 in Big Ten play, they’re considered to be safely in the 2024 NCAA Tournament field.

Michigan on the other hand continues to struggle: The Wolverines are 8-17 overall, in last place in the Big Ten with a 3-11 conference record. They are on pace to eclipse the program record for losses in a single season (22). With 12 losses in the past 14 games, questions about coach Juwan Howard’s job status beyond this season have only gotten louder.

Michigan leads the all-time series between the two rivals 104-89, though Michigan State has won eight of the past 12 meetings. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

REQUIRED READING: Warde Manuel's ruse is insulting. He should fire Juwan Howard and fix Michigan basketball

What channel is Michigan vs. Michigan State on today?

TV channel : Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Unlike their previous matchup this season, which streamed exclusively on Peacock, the game between the Spartans and Wolverines will be available on traditional television. It will air on Fox, with Detroit native Gus Johnson (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (analyst) on the call.

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Michigan State start time

Date : Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

The broadcast of Michigan-Michigan State will begin at 8 p.m. ET, with tip off likely closer to 8:07 p.m. ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

REQUIRED READING: March Madness predictions: Projecting NCAA Tournament bracket for Big Ten basketball teams

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the February portion of Michigan State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, February 3 Michigan State 63, Maryland 54 Tuesday, February 6 Minnesota 59, Michigan State 56 Saturday, February 10 Michigan State 88, Illinois 80 Wednesday, February 14 Michigan State 80, Penn State 72 Saturday, February 17 at Michigan Tuesday, February 20 vs. Iowa Sunday, February 25 vs. Ohio State

Michigan basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the February portion of Michigan's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, February 3 Rutgers 69, Michigan 59 Wednesday, February 7 Michigan 72, Wisconsin 68 Saturday, February 10 Nebraska 79, Michigan 59 Tuesday, February 13 Illinois 97, Michigan 68 Saturday, February 17 vs. Michigan State Thursday, February 22 at Northwestern Sunday, February 25 vs. No. 2 Purdue Thursday, February 29 at Rutgers

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan-Michigan State basketball channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info