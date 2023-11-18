What channel is Michigan vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines' game

Michigan picked up a big 24-15 win over Penn State in Week 11, proving it has the ability to beat good teams. Now, the embattled Wolverines travel to take on Maryland in their final road contest of the year.

Coach Jim Harbaugh wasn't on the sidelines against Penn State, and interim coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore went back to a strategy that has been tried and tested for Michigan over the last three seasons: He ran the ball down Penn State's throat. The Wolverines didn't attempt a pass in the second half, and their defense held off a late Nittany Lions comeback attempt.

Maryland clinched bowl eligibility with a game-winning field goal vs. Nebraska, snapping a four-game losing skid. The Terrapins are arguably more familiar than anyone with Michigan, with former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis now in the same role at Maryland under Mike Locksley.

With many eyes turned to The Game against Ohio State still to come, the Wolverines still need a win against the Terrapins, given the extremely competitive College Football Playoff field.

Here's how to watch Michigan take on Maryland:

What channel is Michigan vs. Maryland on today?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Maryland will air live on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday." Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will call the game from the booth while Jenny Taft reports from the sideline.

Fans looking to stream the game can find it on the Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: Noon ET

Michigan vs. Maryland is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from SECU Stadium in College Park on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Michigan vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Spread: Michigan (-19.5)

Over/under: 49.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -1400 | Maryland +800

Michigan football schedule 2023

Maryland 2023 football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Maryland 38, Towson 6 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Friday, Sept. 15 Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Maryland 31, Michigan State 9* Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 3 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Northwestern 33, Maryland 27 Saturday, Nov. 4 No. 9 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 Maryland 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 3 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rutgers*

