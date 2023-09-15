What channel is Michigan State vs. Washington on? Time, TV schedule for Spartans' game

After a turbulent week, Michigan State will return to the field Saturday for the first time since coach Mel Tucker was suspended as it faces off against No. 8 Washington at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

It will be the Spartans' first game in 2023 without Tucker, who was suspended by the university without pay on Sunday after it was revealed that he's the subject of a Title IX investigation into alleged sexual harassment and misconduct against an anti-sexual violence activist who spoke to his team on multiple occasions. Harlon Barnett will serve as Michigan State's interim coach, with longtime Spartans coach Mark Dantonio joining the staff earlier this week as an associate head coach.

Coming off a disappointing 2022 season in which it finished 5-7, Michigan State is off to a 2-0 start, with victories against Central Michigan and Richmond. The Spartans won those games by a combined margin of 76-21. In last Saturday's win against Richmond, Nathan Carter ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns while Noah Kim threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns while completing 18 of his 22 passes.

The two teams matched up last season, with then-unranked Washington defeating No. 9 Michigan State 39-28 in Seattle behind 397 passing yards and four touchdowns from Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix is back for Washington this season and is among a handful of top contenders for the Heisman Trophy early in the season. Through two games, the Indiana transfer has thrown for 859 yards — the fourth-most among FBS players — eight touchdowns and one interception. Last season, Penix finished second in the FBS with 4,641 yards. Many of his top targets from last season returned, as well, most notably Rome Odunze (239 yards and two touchdowns this season) and Jalen McMillan (215 yards and three touchdowns).

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Washington?

TV channel: None

Steam: Peacock (here's how to watch live)

Michigan State vs. Washington is not airing on traditional, linear television. Instead, the game will take place on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. It's not an especially unusual arrangement, at least this season. Michigan's Week 1 win against East Carolina was only available on Peacock (here's how to stream).

Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Chris Simms (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Caroline Pineda will serve as the sideline reporter.

Michigan State vs. Washington start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 5:06 p.m. ET

Michigan State vs. Washington will kick off a 5:06 p.m. ET in what will be the final nonconference game of the regular season for both teams.

Michigan State vs. Washington betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 14

Spread: Washington (-16.5)

Over/under : 55.5 points

Moneyline: Washington -800, Michigan State +550

Michigan State 2023 schedule

Washington 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Boise State, W 56-19 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Tulsa, W 43-10 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Michigan State Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Cal* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Arizona* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 13 Oregon* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Arizona State* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Stanford* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 5 USC* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 12 Utah* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 17 Oregon State* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Washington State* Friday, Dec. 1 Pac-12 championship game (Las Vegas)

