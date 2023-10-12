What channel is Michigan State vs. Rutgers on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Spartans game

Michigan State returns from its bye week with a Big Ten East matchup with Rutgers. The Spartans are looking to capture their first Big Ten win of the year and snap a three-game losing skid.

In its last game against Iowa, the Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) outgained the Hawkeyes 349-222, but turned the ball over four times. Noah Kim and the Spartans will need to cut down on turnovers in order to beat a stingy Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) defense.

With games against No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State still upcoming on the schedule, this game is critical for the Spartans' chances at bowl eligibility in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, including time, date, TV and streaming information and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Rutgers on Saturday?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State vs. Rutgers will air live on the Big Ten Network. Fans looking to stream the game can find it on the Fox Sports app or at FoxSports.com, or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon ET

Michigan State vs. Rutgers is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from SHI Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Michigan State vs. Rutgers betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 11

Spread: Rutgers (-5.5)

Over/under: 39.5

Moneyline: Rutgers (-225) | Michigan State (+175)

Michigan State schedule 2023

Rutgers schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Rutgers 36, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Rutgers 52, Wagner 3 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Indiana* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 5 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

