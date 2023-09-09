What channel is Michigan State vs. Richmond on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 2 game

Mel Tucker and Michigan State are set to take on their second non-Power Five opponent to start the 2023 college football season on Saturday.

Next up on the schedule: Richmond, an FCS team coming off a disappointing 17-10 loss to Morgan State in Week 1. The Spartans are sure to provide the Spiders a stauncher test than the Bears, considering Michigan State scored its own dominant 31-7 victory in Week 1 vs. Central Michigan (after a poor first half).

MSU quarterback Noah Kim provided some flashes through the air, completing 18 of 31 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Likewise, Nathan Carter (18 carries, 113 yards, one touchdown) provided an offensive spark for MSU against the Chippewas.

In all likelihood, the Week 2 game vs. Richmond is little more than a tune-up for Michigan State's first real test of the season: No. 11 Washington, in Week 3. The Huskies, led by former Indiana standout Michael Penix Jr., should be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 in what is effectively the conference's final season. To that end, a win by either the Spartans — or Huskies — would go a long way for either team.

MORE: Watch Michigan State vs. Richmond live with Fubo (free trial)

But first, there's the matter of Richmond. Here's how to watch the Spartans take on the Spiders, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Richmond on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State's home game vs. Richmond will air on the Big Ten Network, a joint TV network owned by the namesake conference and Fox. Streaming options include Fubo, which includes BTN and offers a free trial.

What time does Michigan State vs. Richmond start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State's Week 2 game vs. the Spiders is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State football vs. Richmond: Scouting report, prediction

Michigan State 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 vs. Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Richmond Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 11 Washington Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Sept. 30 at Iowa* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 4 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Indiana* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. No. 7 Penn State (Detroit)* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State-Richmond channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info