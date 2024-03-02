What channel is Michigan State vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans-Boilermakers

Michigan State basketball looks to go on the road and earn an upset win when it travels to Purdue on Saturday.

The Spartans (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten), looking to make a late push for an NCAA Tournament bid, face the No. 3 Boilermakers (25-3, 14-3), who are undefeated at home this season.

Purdue is led by reigning player of the year Zach Edey, who's looking to repeat the honor this season, where he's averaging 23.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game to rank second and third in the country, respectively.

Michigan State is coming off back-to-back home losses to Ohio State and Iowa, the former on a last-second buzzer-beater 3-point shot.

Here's how to watch the Spartans' game against Purdue:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Purdue on today?

TV channel : Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

The Spartans and Buckeyes will face off on Fox, with streaming options for the game on the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. Purdue start time

Date : Saturday, March 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Purdue will tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Mackey Center in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the March portion of Michigan State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Spartans' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 at Purdue Wednesday, March 6 vs. Northwestern Sunday, March 10 at Indiana March 13-17 Big Ten Tournament March 22-24 First/second round NCAA Tournament

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the March portion of Purdue's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Boilermakers' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 vs. Michigan State Tuesday, March 5 at Illinois Sunday, March 10 vs. Wisconsin March 13-17 Big Ten Tournament March 22-24 First/second round NCAA Tournament

