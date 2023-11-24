What channel is Michigan State vs. Penn State on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans' game

Michigan State's football season ends on Black Friday, as the Spartans "host" the Penn State Nittany Lions in neutral Ford Field.

It's a departure from the norm, with Michigan State playing in the home of the Lions for the first time since 2010. It is also ostensibly Harlon Barnett's final game as Spartans head coach, though he's looking to make his case by ending with winning three of Michigan State's final four games.

Penn State is gearing up to play in a bowl game. The Nittany Lions will not get a chance to play for the Big Ten this year, but if they defeat the Spartans Friday, they will likely play in a New Years Six bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV schedule and streaming info and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Penn State today?

Michigan State vs. Indiana will air live on NBC. Fans who want to stream the game can find it on the Peacock or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Penn State start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State vs. Penn State is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 24.

Michigan State vs. Penn State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21

Spread: Penn State (-20.5)

Over/under : 43.5 points

Moneyline: Penn State -1600 | Michigan State +900

Michigan State football schedule 2023

Indiana football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 Saturday, Sept. 9 Penn State 63, Delaware 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Penn State 31, No. 22 Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Penn State 63, UMass 0 Saturday, Oct. 21 No. 3 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Penn State 51, Maryland 15* Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 3 Michigan 24, Penn State 15* Saturday, Nov. 18 Penn State 27, Rutgers 6* Friday, Nov. 24 at Michigan State (Detroit)*

