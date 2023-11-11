What channel is Michigan State vs. Ohio State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 game

Michigan State football heads to Columbus to play the Buckeyes under the lights Saturday, fresh off its first win within the Big Ten under interim head coach Harlon Barnett against Nebraska.

Katin Houser and Montorie Foster Jr. was the connection of that day for the Spartans, with Foster hauling in four catches for 94 yards. But it was the Michigan State defense that stole the day, sacking Heinrich Haarberg six times and picking him off twice over the course of the game.

This week, the Spartans take on the No. 1 team in the country in Ohio State. The Buckeyes looked far from dominant against Rutgers last week, but ultimately their elite defense was able to stifle the Scarlet Knights for a 35-16 win. That's what Houser finds himself up against this week.

Michigan State's last win in this series (and in Columbus) came in 2015, when the Spartans outlasted the Buckeyes 17-14 in a gritty win. Saturday will have to be no different if Michigan State is to pull off a huge upset.

MORE: Watch Michigan State-Ohio State live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Ohio State today?

Michigan State vs. Ohio State will air live on NBC. Fans who want to stream the night game can find it on Peacock or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State vs. Ohio State is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread: Ohio State (-31.5)

Over/under: 47.5

Michigan State schedule 2023

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Saturday, Sept. 9 Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10 Saturday, Sept. 23 Ohio State 17, No. 9 Notre Dame 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Ohio State 41, Purdue 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ohio State 35, Rutgers 16* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Michigan* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan State-Ohio State channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info