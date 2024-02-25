What channel is Michigan State vs. Ohio State basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans-Buckeyes

Losing hasn’t been a particularly common occurrence for the Michigan State men’s basketball team since the calendar turned to 2024, but this weekend, Tom Izzo’s Spartans will have to show they can rebound from a setback.

Five days after falling at home to Iowa, Michigan State will host Ohio State Sunday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

The 78-71 loss to the Hawkeyes on Tuesday snapped a three-game win streak for the Spartans, who were 8-2 in their previous 10 games entering the matchup. Michigan State trailed by as many as 16 points early in the second half before a late-game push fell just short. The defeat, while disappointing, shouldn’t be particularly harmful for the Spartans. They are a No. 7 seed in ESPN’s most recent mock bracket, putting them safely in the NCAA Tournament field heading into Sunday's game.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State basketball's NCAA tournament resume should be enough to continue streak

Michigan State has done well previously this season working to recover from such a setback, with a 7-2 record in the game after a loss in 2023-24.

The Spartans will be in what should be an advantageous position Sunday, playing at home against an Ohio State team that is 13th in the 14-team Big Ten, ahead of only lowly Michigan. The season has gone so poorly for the Buckeyes that head coach Chris Holtmann was fired on Feb. 14 in his seventh season at the school. They’re just 5-11 in Big Ten play this season.

Since Holtmann was replaced by interim head coach Jake Diebler, Ohio State has shown some fight, upsetting then-No. 2 Purdue 73-69 last Sunday before falling on the road to Minnesota 88-79 on Thursday.

This will be the first meeting between the programs this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

REQUIRED READING: Why you may finally see Michigan State 5-star freshman Xavier Booker playing a bit more

What channel is Michigan State vs. Ohio State today?

TV channel : CBS

Stream: CBS Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

The Spartans and Buckeyes will face off on CBS, with Brad Nessler (play-by-play) and former Villanova coach Jay Wright (analyst) on the call.

Streaming options for the game include the CBS Sports app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State start time

Date : Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Ohio State will tip off at 4 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center.

REQUIRED READING: What Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball must figure out, and soon, entering March

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the February portion of Michigan State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Spartans' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, Feb. 3 Michigan State 63, Maryland 54 Tuesday, Feb. 6 Minnesota 59, Michigan State 56 Saturday, Feb. 10 Michigan State 88, Illinois 80 Wednesday, Feb. 14 Michigan State 80, Penn State 72 Saturday, Feb. 18 Michigan State 73, Michigan 63 Tuesday, Feb. 20 Iowa 78, Michigan State 71 Sunday, Feb. 25 vs. Ohio State

Ohio State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the February portion of Ohio State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Buckeyes' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Friday, Feb. 2 Iowa 79, Ohio State 77 Tuesday, Feb. 6 Indiana 76, Ohio State 73 Saturday, Feb. 10 Ohio State 79, Maryland 75 (2OT) Tuesday, Feb. 13 Wisconsin 62, Ohio State 54 Sunday, Feb. 18 Ohio State 73, Purdue 69 Thursday, Feb. 22 Minnesota 88, Ohio State 79 Sunday, Feb. 25 at Michigan State Thursday, Feb. 29 vs. Nebraska

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State-Ohio State basketball channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info