What channel is Michigan State vs. Northwestern on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans game

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State basketball team will look to extend their win streak to six games on Sunday against Northwestern.

The Spartans (9-5, 1-2 in Big Ten play) will travel to Evanston, Illinois on Sunday to take on the Wildcats (10-3, 1-1) while looking to build off what has been an impressive stretch run for the team. They righted the ship vs. Penn State on Thursday to get their first win not only of the new year, but also conference play (following defeats by Wisconsin and Nebraska).

If the Spartans are to get back to .500 in Big Ten play, they'll need to beat a 10-win Northwestern team that, as of yet, is the only blemish on top-ranked Purdue's record. And, while Michigan State has played impressively as of late, Sunday's game will be the first road contest since the Spartans lost at the Cornhuskers on Dec. 10.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's game between Michigan State and Northwestern, including TV and streaming info, tipoff time and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Northwestern on today?

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com | Fubo (Free trial)

Sunday's game will air on the Big Ten Network. Because the BTN is part of the Fox Sports network, it can be streamed via the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. Another option is Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern start time

Michigan State vs. Northwestern basketball is scheduled to tip off from Evanston, Illinois at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Jan. 6

Spread: Michigan State (-2.5)

Over/under: 134.5

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Michigan State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Michigan State 92, Penn State 61 Sunday, Jan. 7 at Northwestern Thursday, Jan. 11 at No. 8 Illinois Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. Rutgers Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota Sunday, Jan. 21 at Maryland Friday, Jan. 26 at No. 21 Wisconsin Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. Michigan

Northwestern basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Northwestern's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Tuesday, Jan. 2 No. 8 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66 Sunday, Jan. 7 vs. Michigan State Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Penn State Saturday, Jan. 13 at No. 21 Wisconsin Wednesday, Jan. 17 vs. Maryland Saturday, Jan. 20 at Nebraska Wednesday, Jan. 24 vs. No. 8 Illinois Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Ohio State Wednesday, Jan. 31 at No. 1 Purdue

