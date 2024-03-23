What channel is Michigan State vs North Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Tom Izzo and Michigan State are back at it in March Madness.

The 9 seed Spartans (20-14, 10-10 in Big Ten play), who are coming off a 69-51 first-round win over Mississippi State, look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the 16th time under Izzo. They'll have their chance to do it against 1 seed and fellow college basketball blue blood North Carolina on Saturday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Despite inconsistency throughout the season, Izzo's squad proved on Thursday against Mississippi State that it belonged to be in the tournament as it forced the Bulldogs' trouble all afternoon. Michigan State, who hit 10 3-pointers for the sixth time this season against Mississippi State, held the Bulldogs to zero points and 0-for-9 from the field for the last 5:44 of the game. The win over the Bulldogs marked the 17th time that Izzo has led the Spartans to a win in the NCAA Tournament as a lower-seed.

Michigan State will have its hands full on Saturday vs. North Carolina, as Izzo and Co. will look to stop the Tar Heels' one-two punch of RJ Davis and Armando Bacot. UNC is coming off a 90-62 thumping of Wagner in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in which Bacot recorded his 86th career double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

It is just the sixth time the Tar Heels and Spartans will meet in the Big Dance, with North Carolina having won each of the previous five matchups.

Here's what you need to know to watch Michigan State vs. North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday:

What channel is Michigan State vs. North Carolina?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State and North Carolina will square off against each other on CBS. You can also stream the game on the free NCAA March Madness Live app or on Fubo, which provides a free trial to select users.

Brian Anderson (play-by-play), former Ohio State star forward Jim Jackson (analyst) and Allie LaForce (sideline reporter) will have the call of the game on CBS from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

The Spartans and the Tar Heels will tip off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 23 from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, March 21

Spread: North Carolina (-3.5)

Over/under: 139.5

Moneyline: North Carolina -190 | Michigan State +155

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Michigan State's five most recent games. For the Spartans' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, March 6 Michigan State 53, Northwestern 49 Sunday, March 10 Indiana 65, Michigan State 64 Thursday, March 14 Michigan State 77, Minnesota 67 (Big Ten Tournament) Friday, March 15 Purdue 67, Michigan State 62 (Big Ten Tournament) Thursday, March 21 Michigan State 69, Mississippi State 51 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament)

North Carolina basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are North Carolina's five most recent games. For the Tar Heels' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 9 North Carolina 84, Duke 79 Thursday, March 14 North Carolina 92, Florida State 67 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 15 North Carolina 72, Pittsburgh 65 (ACC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 NC State 84, North Carolina 76 (ACC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 North Carolina 90, Wagner 62 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament)

