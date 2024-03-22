What channel is Michigan State vs North Carolina on today? Time, TV schedule for women's March Madness game

Michigan State women's basketball looks to continue its historic season in the 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament.

The Spartans (22-8, 12-6 in Big Ten play) begin their schedule for a national championship on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina. Their first test: 8 seed North Carolina, whom they'll face off at 11:30 a.m. ET inside Colonial Life Arena — the first non-First Four game of March Madness.

Michigan State enters the tournament coming off an early exit in the Big Ten Women's Tournament, to Nebraska. Still, the Spartans are having one of their best seasons to date under first-year coach Robyn Fralick at 22-8 overall, the most wins for the program in a season since 2015-16.

And if the program record for wins wasn't a strong start to her tenure in East Lansing, Fralick is the first coach in program history to lead the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament in their first season.

Michigan State will have its challenges against the Tar Heels, but one in particular — offense — stands out. The Spartans rank second in the Big Ten in scoring offense averaging 83.7 points per game. North Carolina, however, is limiting opponents to 61.9 points per game.

The Tar Heels, who are led in scoring by Deja Kelly (16.7 points per game), are similarly coming off an early exit in the ACC Tournament to Miami. The Tar Heels led early on against the Hurricanes, but ultimately saw the offense cool down in the fourth quarter. The Tar Heels hit only 4 of 14 shots from the field in the final 10 minutes.

Here's what you need to know to watch Michigan State vs. North Carolina in the first round of the NCAA Women's Tournament on Friday:

What channel is Michigan State vs. North Carolina on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app | March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

The Spartans and Tar Heels will square off against each other in the first round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on ESPN2. You can also stream the game on the March Madness Live app, ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to select users.

Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and former women's basketball coach Carolyn Peck (analyst) will have the call on ESPN.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Michigan State and North Carolina will tip off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 22 from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Michigan State vs. North Carolina vs. betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, March 19

Spread: Michigan State (-4.5)

Over/under: 142.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -200 | North Carolina +165

Michigan State women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Michigan State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Spartans' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, February 21 Michigan State 68, Purdue 59 Saturday, February 24 Michigan State 93, Rutgers 57 Thursday, February 29 Michigan State 87, Illinois 70 Sunday, March 3 Michigan State 78, Wisconsin 52 Friday, March 8 Nebraska 73, Michigan State (Big Ten Tournament) Friday, March 22 vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament)

North Carolina women's basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of North Carolina's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Tar Heels' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Thursday, February 22 North Carolina 80, NC State 70 Sunday, February 25 Virginia Tech 74, North Carolina 62 Thursday, February 29 Boston College 78, North Carolina 74 Sunday, March 3 North Carolina 63, Duke 59 Thursday, March 7 Miami 60, North Carolina 59 (ACC Tournament) Friday, March 22 vs. Michigan State (NCAA Tournament)

