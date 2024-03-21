What channel is Michigan State vs Mississippi State basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

After several days of fretting and watching bid-stealers win conference tournaments, the taxing wait is over for Michigan State basketball. It’s in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

There, the No. 9 seed Spartans will face No. 8 seed Mississippi State in the tournament’s first round at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MORE: Watch select 2024 NCAA Tournament games with Fubo (free trial)

Whatever anxiety coach Tom Izzo’s team may have had about their tournament outlook came from an underwhelming finish to the season. After being 17-9 and safely in the field in a variety of mock brackets, Michigan State lost five of its final seven games, capped off by a 67-62 loss to Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals in Minneapolis. It was a disappointing end to what has been a disappointing season to this point for the Spartans, who were No. 4 in the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on the heels of a Sweet 16 run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

It's Michigan State’s 26th consecutive appearance in the event in years in which it was held, though this year marks the fourth straight time the Spartans failed to earn better than a No. 7 seed. Whatever its seeding is, Michigan State has managed to win at least one game in the tournament in 14 of its past 16 berths.

This year, the Spartans will take on Mississippi State, which enters the matchup at 21-13 and on a bit of a slide of its own. The Bulldogs have losses in five of their past seven games, though one of those two wins was a 17-point victory against No. 6 Tennessee in the SEC Tournament. It marks the first time the Bulldogs have made the NCAA Tournament in consecutive seasons since 2008 and 2009. The game will pit two of the top 20 teams in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, against each other, with Michigan State at No. 8 and Mississippi State at No. 20.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

REQUIRED READING: Tom Izzo never felt so much relief in his basketball life. Will MSU take advantage?

What channel is Michigan State vs. Mississippi State?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

The Spartans and Bulldogs will face off in a game broadcast on CBS. Brian Anderson (play-by-play) and former Ohio State star Jim Jackson (analyst) will be on the call, with Allie LaForce serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State start time

Date : Thursday, March 21

Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Mississippi State will tip off at 12:15 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be the first NCAA Tournament game of the day.

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 18

Spread : Michigan State (-1.5)

Over/under: 130.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan State -120 | Mississippi State +100

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State basketball has chance to make good on promising season with Final Four run

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Michigan State's five most recent games. For the Spartans' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Purdue 80, Michigan State 74 Wednesday, March 6 Michigan State 53, Northwestern 49 Sunday, March 10 Indiana 65, Michigan State 64 Thursday, March 14 Michigan State 77, Minnesota 67 (Big Ten Tournament) Friday, March 15 Purdue 67, Michigan State 62 (Big Ten Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Mississippi State (NCAA Tournament)

Mississippi State basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are Mississippi State's five most recent games. For the Bulldogs' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Auburn 78, Mississippi State 63 Wednesday, March 6 Texas A&M 75, Mississippi State 69 Saturday, March 9 South Carolina 93, Mississippi State 89 (OT) Thursday, March 14 Mississippi State 70, LSU 60 (SEC Tournament) Friday, March 15 Mississippi State 73, Tennessee 56 (SEC Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Auburn 73, Mississippi State 66 (SEC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Michigan State (NCAA Tournament)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State-Mississippi State channel today: Time, TV schedule for March Madness game