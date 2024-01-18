What channel is Michigan State vs. Minnesota on today? Time, TV schedule for game
Michigan State basketball returns to action Thursday when it takes on Minnesota at Breslin Center.
Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) are looking to get to 3-4 in conference play when they host the Golden Gophers (12-5, 3-3) and forward Dawson Garcia.
Garcia, the second-year Minnesota forward who transferred from North Carolina, is one of the best bigs in the conference. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound redshirt junior is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.
Michigan State also has one of the Big Ten's best players in guard Tyson Walker, who's averaging 19.9 points, good for second in the conference behind reigning national player of the year Zach Edey from Purdue.
Here's how to watch Michigan State's game against Minnesota on Thursday:
What channel is Michigan State vs. Minnesota on today?
TV channel: FS1
Michigan State-Minnesota will air live on the FS1, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app (with a cable login) or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Michigan State vs. Minnesota start time
Date: Thursday, Jan. 18
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Michigan State's game against Minnesota tips off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, from the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the January portion of Michigan State basketball's schedule. For the Spartans' full schedule, click here.
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Jan. 4
Michigan State 92, Penn State 61
Sunday, Jan. 7
Northwestern 88, Michigan State 74
Thursday, Jan. 11
Illinois 71, Michigan State 68
Sunday, Jan. 14
Michigan State 73, Rutgers 55
Thursday, Jan. 18
vs. Minnesota
Sunday, Jan. 21
at Maryland
Friday, Jan. 26
at Wisconsin
Tuesday, Jan. 30
vs. Maryland
Minnesota basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the January portion of Minnesota's basketball schedule. For the Golden Gophers' full schedule click here.
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Jan. 4
Minnesota 73, Michigan 71
Sunday, Jan. 7
Minnesota 65, Maryland 62
Friday, Jan. 12
Indiana 74, Minnesota 62
Monday, Jan. 15
Iowa 80, Minnesota 77
Thursday, Jan. 18
at Michigan State
Tuesday, Jan. 23
vs. Wisconsin
Saturday, Jan. 27
at Penn State
