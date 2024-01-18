What channel is Michigan State vs. Minnesota on today? Time, TV schedule for game

Michigan State basketball returns to action Thursday when it takes on Minnesota at Breslin Center.

Coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans (10-7, 2-4 Big Ten) are looking to get to 3-4 in conference play when they host the Golden Gophers (12-5, 3-3) and forward Dawson Garcia.

WATCH: Michigan State-Minnesota live with Fubo (free trial)

Garcia, the second-year Minnesota forward who transferred from North Carolina, is one of the best bigs in the conference. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound redshirt junior is averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds this season.

Michigan State also has one of the Big Ten's best players in guard Tyson Walker, who's averaging 19.9 points, good for second in the conference behind reigning national player of the year Zach Edey from Purdue.

Here's how to watch Michigan State's game against Minnesota on Thursday:

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State basketball in search of consistency, but that means more than just scoring

What channel is Michigan State vs. Purdue on today?

TV channel : FS1

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State-Minnesota will air live on the FS1, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app (with a cable login) or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

More: Why Steven Izzo's first college basket is bigger to Tom Izzo, and his son, than you think

Michigan State vs. Minnesota start time

Date: Thursday, Jan. 18

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Michigan State's game against Minnesota tips off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, from the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Michigan State basketball's schedule. For the Spartans' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Michigan State 92, Penn State 61 Sunday, Jan. 7 Northwestern 88, Michigan State 74 Thursday, Jan. 11 Illinois 71, Michigan State 68 Sunday, Jan. 14 Michigan State 73, Rutgers 55 Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota Sunday, Jan. 21 at Maryland Friday, Jan. 26 at Wisconsin Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. Maryland

Minnesota basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Minnesota's basketball schedule. For the Golden Gophers' full schedule click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Minnesota 73, Michigan 71 Sunday, Jan. 7 Minnesota 65, Maryland 62 Friday, Jan. 12 Indiana 74, Minnesota 62 Monday, Jan. 15 Iowa 80, Minnesota 77 Thursday, Jan. 18 at Michigan State Tuesday, Jan. 23 vs. Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 27 at Penn State

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State-Minnesota channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info