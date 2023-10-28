What channel is Michigan State vs. Minnesota on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans game

After its worst loss to Michigan since the 1940s, Michigan State (2-5, 0-4 in Big Ten play) is going on the road to Minneapolis.

The Spartans are playing Minnesota seeking their first Big Ten win of the season — and Harlon Barnett's first win as interim coach. Katin Houser looks like he will continue to be under center for the Spartans.

Michigan State will take on a Minnesota team that just pulled a dramatic victory out of a hat against Iowa thanks to an overturned punt return touchdown at the end of the game. P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers now find themselves very much in play for a potential bowl berth, needing just two more wins to become eligible.

Bowl eligibility is at stake for Michigan State: With two more losses, the Spartans (who still have games Ohio State and Penn State), will lose out on postseason play. But a win for Michigan State would be a huge moment for Barnett, who took the program over amid scandal in September.

Here's how to watch Michigan State vs. Minnesota Saturday, including date, time, channel, and streams.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Minnesota on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State vs. Minnesota will air live on Big Ten Network in Minneapolis. Fans looking to stream the game can go to the Fox Sports app or stream the game on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 3:30 ET

Michigan State vs. Minnesota is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday on the Big Ten Network.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 26

Spread: Minnesota (-7)

Over/under: 40.5

Moneyline: Minnesota -275 | Michigan State +225

Michigan State schedule 2023

Minnesota schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Sept. 9 Minnesota 25, Eastern Michigan 6 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 18 North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34* Saturday, Sept. 30 Minnesota 35, Louisiana 24 Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 2 Michigan 52, Minnesota 10 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Minnesota 12, No. 23 Iowa 10 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 3 Ohio State* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

