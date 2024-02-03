What channel is Michigan State vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for game

There was a clear dichotomy between the Michigan State basketball team on the floor in the first half of its 81-62 win over the Michigan Wolverines and the team on the floor for the second half.

The Spartans were mediocre at best after the opening buzzer against Michigan, even surrendering a nine-point lead as the Wolverines shot the heck out of the ball and made MSU work for every basket. But the Spartans stuck in the game, rode out the Wolverines' red-hot shooting at the start and ended up only trailing, 35-33, at the break.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker looks too move the ball during the first half of MSU's 61-59 win on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in College Park, Maryland.

As you know by now, the second half was a much different story, as the Spartans looked utterly unstoppable on their way to scoring 48 points in the last 20 minutes of game time.

Maybe the Wolverines' propensity to fold like a cheap suit in the second half of games this year was partly in play. But the Spartans have also been a team that has looked totally different from half to half.

Take for example Michigan State's last game with Maryland, which was the Spartans' lone road win this year. Right out of the gates, MSU came firing, scoring 44 points before the intermission while taking a commanding 12-point lead. In the second half, the script was completely inverted, with Maryland making the tough shots while playing stifling defense. MSU scored just 17 points after the break but hung on for a 61-59 win thanks to a great defensive play by Tre Holloman on the last possession.

Will the Spartans be able to reverse the trend of two halves against Maryland at Breslin Center on Saturday evening?

Here's how to watch Michigan State's game vs. Maryland on Saturday:

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) celebrates his 1,000th career point after scoring against Michigan during the second half against Michigan at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Maryland on today?

TV channel : FS1

Radio: WJR-AM (760).

Stream: Sign up for Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State-Maryland will be broadcast on FS1, with streaming options available on the subscription service Fubo, which offers a free trial to sign up.

Michigan State vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3.

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Michigan State's game with Maryland tips off at 5:30 p.m. Satuday from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan. This will be the second straight home game for MSU after beating rival Michigan, 81-62, on Tuesday

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Michigan State basketball's schedule. Here is the Spartans' full schedule.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Michigan State 92, Penn State 61 Sunday, Jan. 7 Northwestern 88, Michigan State 74 Thursday, Jan. 11 Illinois 71, Michigan State 68 Sunday, Jan. 14 Michigan State 73, Rutgers 55 Thursday, Jan. 18 Michigan State 76, Minnesota 66 Sunday, Jan. 21 Michigan State 61, Maryland 59 Friday, Jan. 26 Wisconsin 81, Michigan State 66 Tuesday, Jan. 30 Michigan State 81, Michigan 62 Saturday, Feb. 3 Maryland at Michigan State Tuesday, Feb. 6 Michigan State at Minnesota Saturday, Feb. 10 Illinois at Michigan State

