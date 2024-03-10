What channel is Michigan State vs. Indiana basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for game

An up-and-down and ultimately disappointing 2023-24 regular season for Michigan State basketball will wrap up this weekend.

The Spartans will hit the road to take on the Hoosiers on Sunday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana: the final game for both teams before the 2024 Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.

Earlier in the week, Michigan State snapped a three-game losing streak with a 53-49 victory against Northwestern at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. On an emotional senior night in which both players were honored, Tyson Walker and Malik Hall carried their team to a much-needed victory, scoring 19 points and 15 points, respectively.

With the win, the Spartans improved to 18-12 overall and 10-9 in Big Ten play, helping solidify their NCAA Tournament standing by defeating a conference foe also projected to make the 68-team field. Coach Tom Izzo’s squad was the preseason No. 4 team in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Sunday’s game against Indiana will be more difficult than it would have appeared to be only a week or two ago. The Hoosiers lost 10 of their first 14 games of the 2024 calendar year, shooting them to near the bottom of the Big Ten standings and raising questions about coach Mike Woodson’s job security. Since then, they’ve recovered nicely. Indiana has won its past three games, with star center Kel’el Ware averaging 20.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game during that stretch.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs this season. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Indiana today?

TV channel : CBS

Stream: CBS Sports App, Fubo (free trial)

The Spartans and Hoosiers will face off in a nationally televised game on CBS. Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Jim Spanarkel (analyst) will be on the call. Streaming options for the game include the CBS Sports App and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. Indiana start time

Date : Sunday, March 10

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Indiana will tip off at 4:30 p.m. ET from Assembly Hall in Bloomington.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

For Michigan State’s full 2023-24 schedule, click here

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Purdue 80, Michigan State 74 Wednesday, March 6 Michigan State 53, Northwestern 49 Sunday, March 10 at Indiana March 13-17 Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)

Indiana basketball schedule 2023-24

For Indiana’s full 2023-24 schedule, click here

Date Opponent Sunday, March 3 Indiana 83, Maryland 78 Wednesday, March 6 Indiana 70, Minnesota 58 Sunday, March 10 vs. Michigan State March 13-17 Big Ten Tournament (Minneapolis)

