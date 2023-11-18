What channel is Michigan State vs. Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans' game

Michigan State is not going to make a bowl game in 2023, but these final games are still important for the Spartans.

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 in Big Ten play) faces Indiana (3-7, 1-6) on Saturday, a divisional opponent that likewise has struggled this year and won't earn bowl eligibility. But the Hoosiers have improved offensively since they brought in Rod Carey as offensive coordinator midway through the season, losing 48-45 in overtime to Illinois on Nov. 11.

Wins in the final two games of the year can give underclassmen the opportunity not only to show off what they can bring next year, but also set the tone for the next era of Michigan State football. (And of course, if the Spartans win this one, they take home the Old Brass Spittoon trophy).

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV schedule and streaming info and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Indiana today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State vs. Indiana will air live on BTN. Fans who want to stream the game can find it on the Fox Sports app, FoxSports.com or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Indiana start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: Noon ET

Michigan State vs. Indiana is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Michigan State vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 14:

Spread: Indiana (-3.5)

Over/under : 47 points

Moneyline: Indiana -185 | Michigan State +150

Michigan State football schedule 2023

Indiana football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 2 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 10 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Indiana 20, Wisconsin 14* Saturday, Nov. 11 Illinois 48, Indiana 45 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Purdue*

