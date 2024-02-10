What channel is Michigan State vs. Illinois basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans-Illini

Michigan State men’s basketball’s ongoing push for an NCAA Tournament berth will continue this weekend with one of its toughest challenges yet during the 2023-24 season.

Coming off a loss earlier in the week, the Spartans, at 14-9 overall and 6-6 in Big Ten play, will square off against No. 12 Illinois Saturday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the teams, with the Illini winning the first 71-68 on January 11 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. In that loss, Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard missed what would have been a game-tying 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining.

That defeat dropped Tom Izzo’s squad to 1-4 in Big Ten play, but since then, it has recovered relatively well, with five wins in its past seven games. The second of those losses, however, came on Tuesday, a 59-56 setback on the road against Minnesota, a game in which the Spartans led by nine with about 12 minutes remaining.

Michigan State is a No. 8 seed in the most recent mock bracket released by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, putting them just off the bubble for the NCAA Tournament field while offering them few opportunities to slip up. A win Saturday would put them that much more comfortably in the projected 68-team field.

They will face what should be a fresh Illinois team that hasn’t played since last Sunday. The Illini have won five of their past six games.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Illinois today?

The Spartans and Illini will face off on CBS. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play) and Steve Lappas (analyst) will be on the call.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo. Both services offer free trials to potential subscribers, which can be accessed here for Paramount+ and here for Fubo.

Michigan State vs. Illinois start time

Date : Saturday, February 10

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Illinois will tip off at 2 p.m. ET from the Breslin Center.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Saturday, February 3 Michigan State 63, Maryland 54 Tuesday, February 6 Minnesota 59, Michigan State 56 Saturday, February 10 vs. No. 12 Illinois Wednesday, February 14 at Penn State Saturday, February 17 at Michigan Tuesday, February 20 vs. Iowa Sunday, February 25 vs. Ohio State

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Date Opponent Sunday, February 4 Illinois 87, Nebraska 84 (OT) Saturday, February 10 at Michigan State Tuesday, February 13 vs. Michigan Saturday, February 17 at Maryland Wednesday, February 21 at Penn State Saturday, February 24 vs. Iowa Wednesday, February 28 vs. Minnesota

