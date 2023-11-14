What channel is Michigan State vs. Duke on today? Time, TV schedule for Champions Classic

Michigan State's status as a college basketball blue blood can and will continue to be debated, but its presence in the Champions Classic is a strong argument for those who believe the Spartans should be among the elite.

Tom Izzo's team is looking to justify a No. 4 ranking in the both the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 after a loss to previously unranked James Madison to open the season. The Spartans (1-1) will enter their early test in Chicago against Jon Scheyer's No. 9 Duke Blue Devils (1-1) having plummeted to No. 19 in the country.

Michigan State, of course, suffered a 98-93 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Sweet 16. This year, it is expected to be led by A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, two of its top scorers in 2022-23. Malik Hall will also be promoted to a starting role after an outstanding season last year.

The Spartans are bringing a ton of talent to the fold, but they'll have their work cut out for them against the perennial powerhouse that is Duke. The Blue Devils won an ACC title last year, and their first season without Mike Krzyzewski at the helm was largely successful. The disappointment came in the finish. Duke was bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, a fate it will look to avoid this season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Duke today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Michigan State vs. Duke will air nationally on ESPN from the United Center in Chicago on ESPN. Dan Shulman and Jay Bilas will call the game while Holly Rowe serves as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Duke start time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. CT

Michigan State and Duke will tip off at 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. local time in Chicago.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 James Madison, 79 MSU 76 Thursday, Nov. 9 MSU 74, Southern Indiana 51 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. No. 9 Duke (Chicago)* Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Butler** Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Alcorn State*** Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 3 Arizona (Palm Springs)*** Tuesday, Nov. 28 vs. Georgia Southern

* Champions Classic** Gavit Tipoff Games*** Acrisure Classic

Duke basketball schedule 2023-04

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 Duke 92, Dartmouth 54 Friday, Nov. 10 No. 11 Arizona 78, Duke 73 Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. No. 19 Michigan State (Chicago)* Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Bucknell** Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. La Salle** Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Southern Indiana** Wenesday, Nov. 29 at No. 14 Arkansas***

* Champions Classic** Blue Devil Challenge*** ACC/SEC Challenge

