What channel is Michigan State vs. Baylor on today? Time, TV schedule for Spartans' game

After entering the season with lofty expectations, things haven’t exactly gone according to plan for the Michigan State men’s basketball program roughly six weeks into the 2023-24 season.

On Saturday, though, the Spartans will get a potentially valuable opportunity for a signature win that could help turn around their season when they take on No. 6 Baylor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game is part of an event dubbed the Motor City Invitational.

Following a Sweet 16 run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Michigan State began the season ranked No. 4 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, but is 4-5 through its first nine games. Its most recent loss came last Sunday on the road against a Nebraska team that was picked to finish 12th in the 14-team Big Ten in the league’s preseason poll.

That mark ties the Spartans for the worst nine-game start for a preseason top-five team. The other team to reach that ignominious mark? Michigan State’s 2003-04 team.

Now, a Spartans team that has already faced three ranked opponents this season will get another one.

Under coach Scott Drew, Baylor has established itself over the past decade as one of the best programs in the Big 12, with that success continuing into this season. The Bears are 9-0, with only two of those wins decided by fewer than 10 points. Four of those victories have come against major-conference opponents. Five-star freshman Ja’Kobe Walker leads the team in scoring, but he’s part of a remarkably balanced offense, with six Baylor players averaging between 10 and 14.9 points per game.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Baylor?

TV channel : Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

The Spartans and Bears will face off on a nationally televised broadcast on Fox. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. Baylor start time

Date : Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Baylor will tip off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 2 p.m. ET.

Michigan State 2023-24 schedule

Date Opponent Tuesday, Dec. 5 Wisconsin 70, Michigan State 57 Sunday, Dec. 10 Nebraska 77, Michigan 70 Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. No. 6 Baylor (Detroit) Monday, Dec. 18 vs. Oakland Thursday, Dec. 21 vs. Stony Brook Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Indiana State

Michigan State’s full 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule can be found here.

Baylor 2023-24 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Dec. 2 Baylor 91, Northwestern State 40 Tuesday, Dec. 5 Baylor 78, Seton Hall 60 Saturday, Dec. 16 vs. Michigan State (Detroit) Wednesday, Dec. 20 vs. No. 19 Duke Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Baylor’s full 2023-24 men’s basketball schedule can be found here.

