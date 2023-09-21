What channel is Michigan State on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Maryland game

Things aren't looking good in East Lansing. After a 2-0 start, Washington looked like it was shaping up to be the first real test for the Spartans. But sexual harassment allegations against coach Mel Tucker shrouded the week, and Michigan State found itself outplayed from the word "go" against the Huskies, resulting in a 41-7 loss.

This week, Michigan State hosts 3-0 Maryland, which has won five straight games dating back to last season. The Terrapins are led by Taulia Tagovailoa and Roman Hemby, with Tagovailoa completing 66.7%of his passes for 889 yards and five touchdowns so far this year.

Michigan State is going to hope for a better showing from Noah Kim this week, who struggled against Washington. Kim went 12-of-31 passing for 136 yards and an interception. Backup Katin Houser scored the one Spartan touchdown well into garbage time on a rushing TD.

Nathan Carter is going to be key for Michigan State's success. The running back was hamstrung against Washington by an offense that had to rely entirely on the passing game, but when Michigan State has been successful, the UConn transfer has been a major reason why.

While Tagovailoa is not Michael Penix Jr. and, more importantly, Maryland's receiving corps is not that of Washington's, Michigan State's secondary certainly came away from Saturday with the most wounds to lick. Nearly every 50-50 ball went Washington's way. Harlon Barnett will be looking to rein that in this week against Maryland.

What channel is Michigan State vs. Maryland on today?

Michigan State's home game vs. Maryland will air on NBC. Streaming options include Fubo and Peacock.

What time does Michigan State vs. Richmond start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State's Week 4 game vs. the Terrapins is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State 2023 schedule

