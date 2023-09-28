What channel is Michigan State-Iowa on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Spartans Week 5 game

With Michigan State still in the throes of controversy, the last two weeks of football have felt like footnotes in the saga of the 2023 Spartans.

First it was a 41-7 loss to Washington in which the Spartans were completely overmatched. Then it was a 31-9 loss to Maryland in which mistakes sunk Harlon Barnett's team throughout the game.

This week, Michigan State plays another team is coming off a disappointing loss: Iowa's offense was completely stagnant against Penn State, underlining the issues of Brian Ferentz's offense. In the 31-0 loss, Iowa went nearly 50 minutes of game time without a first down, and totaled just four over the course of the game. Michigan State's defense could capitalize on that weakness, having kept MSU in the game against Maryland until the late stages.

The biggest question for Michigan State is what it might do at quarterback moving forward. Noah Kim has been benched in each of the last two games, with Katin Houser coming in and moving the offense fairly well. While his drive against Maryland ended in an interception, Barnett and the MSU staff may at least entertain a change. Barnett said this week Michigan State plans on sticking with Kim at QB, but if he continues to struggle against Iowa, there will only be more questions.

Here is what to know to watch Iowa vs. Michigan State Saturday, including time, date, TV and streaming information and more:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Iowa on Saturday?

Michigan State's road game vs. Iowa will air on NBC. The game will be simulcast on Peacock, but another streaming option is Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Michigan State vs. Iowa start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State's Week 5 game vs. the Hawkeyes is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium.

Michigan State vs. Iowa odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Sept. 25

Spread: Iowa (-11.5)

Over/under: 36.5

Moneyline: Iowa -450 | Michigan State +340

Michigan State 2023 schedule

Iowa football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Iowa 24, Utah State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Iowa 20, Iowa State 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Iowa 41, Western Michigan Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 7 Penn State 31, Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Minnesota* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Northwestern* (Chicago) Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Illinois* Friday, Nov. 24 at Nebraska* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

