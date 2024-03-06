What channel is Michigan State basketball vs. Northwestern today? Time, TV channel for game

Michigan State basketball kicks off an important final week of the regular season for its NCAA Tournament resume.

Tom Izzo — who has appeared in a record 26 straight NCAA Tournaments — and the Spartans (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten) look to bounce back from Sunday's loss to No. 2 Purdue as they welcome in Northwestern for senior night on Wednesday at the Breslin Center.

The Spartans, who were No. 4 in the USA Today Coaches' preseason poll, remain an at-large bid in NCAA Tournament projections, including ESPN's Joe Lunardi. Michigan State is a No. 9 seed in his latest projections on Friday. Picking up two wins on the week heading into next week's Big Ten Tournament will go a long way for Michigan State — but first, it needs to handle business against Northwestern, a Quad 2 opponent.

Northwestern (20-9, 11-7) beat Michigan State earlier in the season, and has won three of its last five games. However, Chris Collins' squad is coming off a loss to Iowa on Sunday, despite a 27-point night from Bob Cousy Award finalist graduate student guard Boo Buie.

Here's what you need to know to watch Michigan State vs. Northwestern on Wednesday:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Northwestern on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports Go App, Fubo (free trial)

The Spartans and the Wildcats will square off on the Big Ten Network. The game can be streamed on either the Fox Sports Go App or Fubo, which carries the Big Ten Network and offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern start time

Date: Wednesday, March 6

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Michigan State and Northwestern will tip off at 7 p.m. ET from the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan State basketball 2023-24 schedule

Below is the March portion of Michigan State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Spartans' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Purdue 80, Michigan State 74 Wednesday, March 6 Michigan State vs. Northwestern Sunday, March 10 Michigan State at Indiana

Northwestern basketball 2023-24 schedule

Below is the March portion of Northwestern's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Wildcats' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 2 Iowa 87, Northwestern 80 Wednesday, March 6 Northwestern at Michigan State Saturday, March 9 Northwestern vs. Minnesota

