What channel is Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois on today? Time, TV schedule for game

Michigan State basketball takes on its toughest test so far in 2024, as the Spartans travel to Champaign to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

In what is shaping up to be a loaded Big Ten, No. 10 Illinois is sitting near the top of the standings: The Illini (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) have won three straight games against Michigan State. The Spartans will look to upend that streak against a very good team.

Michigan State (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) had a dominant win over Penn State on Jan. 4, securing its first Big Ten win so far this year. The Spartans are already throwing around terms like "must-win" with regards to Illinois, so clearly the weight of this January matchup is not lost on Tom Izzo's squad.

MORE: Watch Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois live with Fubo (free trial)

It's too early to hit any kind of panic button in East Lansing, but Izzo's Spartans have made every tournament since 1997. A 1-4 start in Big Ten play would be highly inauspicious. But perhaps an easier back half of the schedule will be favorable for Michigan State.

Here's all you need to know to tune in and watch Thursday's game between the Spartans and Illini:

What channel is Michigan State vs. Illinois on today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan State vs. Illinois will air live on FS1, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app with a cable login or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan State basketball: Tom Izzo cautious with Jaxon Kohler's return to court

Michigan State basketball vs. Illinois start time

Date: Thursday, Jan. 11

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Michigan State vs. Illinois will tip off at 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local time) on Thursday from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

Michigan State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Michigan State's 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Michigan State 92, Penn State 61 Sunday, Jan. 7 Northwestern 88, Michigan State 74 Thursday, Jan. 11 at No. 10 Illinois Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. Rutgers Thursday, Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota Sunday, Jan. 21 at Maryland Friday, Jan. 26 at No. 15 Wisconsin Tuesday, Jan. 30 vs. Michigan

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Illinois' 2023-24 basketball schedule. For the full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Tuesday, Jan. 2 Illinois 96, Northwestern 66 Friday, Jan. 5 No. 1 Purdue 83, Illinois 78 Thursday, Jan. 11 vs. Michigan State Sunday, Jan. 14 vs. Maryland Thursday Jan. 18 at Michigan Sunday, Jan. 21 vs. Rutgers Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Northwestern Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Indiana Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Ohio State

For the remainder of Maryland 2023-24 men's basketball schedule, click here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State-Illinois channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info