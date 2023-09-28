What channel is Michigan-Nebraska on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines road game

Michigan heads out on the road for the first time of the 2023 college football season on Saturday to take on Nebraska.

The Wolverines (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have started the season with an undefeated record, including a 31-7 win over Rutgers to open Big Ten play last week. Running back Blake Corum is back in form after ending last year with a knee injury, rushing for 351 yards and eight touchdowns in the first four games of the year.

Jim Harbaugh, otherwise known as "Cool Guy Jim," made his return to the sideline against the Scarlet Knights after a self-imposed three-game suspension. Now, he and Michigan face the next challenge of the Big Ten season: their first trip into hostile territory.

Nebraska's first season under new coach Matt Rhule has gotten off to an up-and-down start. Nebraska lost their first two games of the year against Minnesota and Colorado, but have since won their last two against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech.

That said, the Wolverines needed two Jake Moody field goals in the final three minutes to pull off the come-from-behind victory the last time they were in Lincoln, Nebraska. Here's how you can tune in to Michigan vs. Nebraska this weekend, including time, date, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Michigan vs. Nebraska on?

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com | Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Nebraska will air live on Fox. Fans can also stream the game on the Fox Sports App and at FoxSports.com, or on Fubo (which offers a free trial).

What time does Michigan vs. Nebraska start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Nebraska is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Michigan vs. Nebraska odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Sept. 25.

Spread: Michigan (-17.5)

Over/under: 40

Moneyline: Michigan -1100 | Nebraska +700

Michigan 2023 schedule

Nebraska 2023 schedule

Date Opponent/Result Thursday, Aug. 31 Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10* Saturday, Sept. 9 Colorado 36, Nebraska 14 Saturday, Sept. 16 Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11 Saturday, Sept. 23 Nebraska 28, Louisiana Tech 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Friday, Oct. 6 at Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Purdue* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Wisconsin* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. Iowa* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

