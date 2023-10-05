What channel is Michigan-Minnesota on Saturday? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines' game

Following wins against Bowling Green and Rutgers, it was hard to get a read on what kind of team Michigan wanted to be. Last week's win in Nebraska is finally bringing some clarity.

Michigan ran for 249 yards, with the dual threat of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards paving the way. J.J. McCarthy put up less than eye-popping but still efficient numbers. And Roman Wilson brought the flash with an utterly ridiculous touchdown catch in which he pinned the ball on Isaac Gifford's helmet in the end zone.

The result was a 45-7 win over Nebraska in which Michigan looked like it pulled things together in all three phases. This week, the Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will play Minnesota (3-2, 1-1) in Minneapolis, their second consecutive road game.

It has been tough sledding for Minnesota this season, but it did put together a win Saturday against Louisiana. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis was glowing when he talked after the 35-24 win, saying he was proud of how the Golden Gophers finished.

Minnesota is hoping to carry that momentum against a formidable foe Saturday.

What channel is Michigan vs. Minnesota on Saturday?

Michigan vs. Minnesota will air live on NBC. Fans can also stream the game on Peacock, or on Fubo (which offers a free trial).

What time does Michigan vs. Minnesota start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Minnesota is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Michigan vs. Minnesota odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Oct. 1.

Spread: Michigan (-20.5)

Over/under: 47.5

Moneyline: N/A

Michigan 2023 schedule

