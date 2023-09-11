Channel for Michigan football vs. Rutgers in Week 4 set

There’s one more nonconference game before Michigan football gets into the Big Ten slate. The increased competition and the return of Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines should make Week 4 must-see TV.

After Week 3’s contest against Bowling Green, Week 4 will see Rutgers come to Ann Arbor. It’s long been known that that game will kick off at noon EDT, but it hadn’t been assigned a channel until Monday.

Michigan football announced that the matchup between the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights will still be a noon kickoff and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network — the second such game for the maize and blue in a row on the conference’s flagship channel.

Broadcast Update Our Homecoming game against Rutgers on Sept. 23 is slated for a noon kickoff and will be televised on @BigTenNetwork.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Y9Rc423CB4 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 11, 2023

As noted in the announcement, the Rutgers game will also be homecoming for the Wolverines.

The Bowling Green game will kick off this upcoming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Big Ten Network before BTN’s ensuing broadcast in Week 4 the following Saturday at noon.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire