Channel for Michigan football vs. Rutgers in Week 4 set

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read
There’s one more nonconference game before Michigan football gets into the Big Ten slate. The increased competition and the return of Jim Harbaugh to the sidelines should make Week 4 must-see TV.

After Week 3’s contest against Bowling Green, Week 4 will see Rutgers come to Ann Arbor. It’s long been known that that game will kick off at noon EDT, but it hadn’t been assigned a channel until Monday.

Michigan football announced that the matchup between the Wolverines and Scarlet Knights will still be a noon kickoff and it will be broadcast on Big Ten Network — the second such game for the maize and blue in a row on the conference’s flagship channel.

As noted in the announcement, the Rutgers game will also be homecoming for the Wolverines.

The Bowling Green game will kick off this upcoming Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Big Ten Network before BTN’s ensuing broadcast in Week 4 the following Saturday at noon.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire