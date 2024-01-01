What channel is Michigan football vs. Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for Rose Bowl

Top-ranked Michigan football (13-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) will play in its third College Football Playoff semifinal game in as many seasons on Monday while aiming to stamp its first ticket to the CFP national championship.

But first, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines must take down Nick Saban and No. 4 Alabama (12-1, 8-0 SEC) for a shot at the title.

The Wolverines will look to tire out the Alabama defense with their ground game, led by running back Blake Corum. He has been a steadying presence for Michigan through this undefeated season and, in the Big Ten championship game vs. Iowa, notched his 55th career rushing touchdown to tie the Michigan program record. A central force for the Wolverines' offense, he also has led FBS running backs with 24 touchdowns and achieved his third 1,000-yard season.

MORE: Watch Michigan vs. Alabama in the Rose Bowl live with Fubo (free trial)

Michigan will have to find a way to stifle Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who has electrified opposing defenses since being benched in Week 3 against South Florida. He has been responsible for 23 passing touchdowns and has committed only six interceptions, guiding the Crimson Tide to 11 consecutive victories after a Week 2 loss to No. 3 Texas.

There also is the chess match between Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Alabama coach Nick Saban. They have met just once as coaches of their current teams: a 2020 Citrus Bowl matchup that saw Saban's Crimson Tide get the best of Harbaugh and the Wolverines in a 35-16 win.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Michigan vs. Alabama today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Alabama will be broadcast live on ESPN from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan. 1.

Streaming options for the game include ESPN+, the ESPN app (with a cable login) and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Alabama start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Wolverines and Crimson Tide will kick off their CFP semifinal matchup from the Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. ET.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football's top focus in 'money game' Rose Bowl vs. Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe

Michigan vs. Alabama betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Spread: Michigan (-1.5)

Over/under : 44.5 points

Moneyline: Michigan -120 | Alabama +100

Michigan schedule 2023

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football 2024 recruiting class: What to like about each player

Alabama schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Alabama 27, Auburn 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 Alabama 27, No. 1 Georgia 24** Monday, Jan. 1 vs. Michigan (CFP semifinal)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info