What channel is Michigan football on Saturday? How to watch Jim Harbaugh return vs. Rutgers
Jim Harbaugh is finally back. After three games of his self-imposed suspension, the Michigan coach will be back on the sidelines for the Wolverines' Big Ten opener against Rutgers.
Michigan predictably went 3-0 in Harbaugh's absence, although the team's 31-6 win over Bowling Green was uninspiring considering the Wolverines committed four turnovers (including three interceptions from J.J. McCarthy).
Now with Harbaugh back on the sidelines, Michigan will take on undefeated Rutgers, who has earned wins over Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech to start the season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Harbaugh's return to the sidelines:
What channel is Michigan vs. Rutgers on today?
TV channel: Big Ten Network
Streaming: FoxSports.com/Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)
Michigan vs. Rutgers will air live on Big Ten Network. The game will also be available to stream through the Fox Sports app and through Fubo, which offers a free trial.
What time does Michigan vs. Rutgers start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: Noon ET
Michigan vs. Rutgers is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Michigan vs. Rutgers odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Sept. 18
Spread: Michigan (-24)
Over/under: 44.5
Moneyline: Michigan -3000 | Rutgers +1200
Michigan 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. East Carolina
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. UNLV
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Bowling Green
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Rutgers*
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Nebraska*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Minnesota*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Indiana*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
N/A
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Michigan State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Purdue*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 7 Penn State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Maryland*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. No. 4 Ohio State*
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**
TBD
Rutgers 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Sunday, Sept. 3
vs. Northwestern*
Rutgers 24, NU 7
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Temple
Rutgers 36, Temple 7
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Virginia Tech
Rutgers 35, VT 16
Saturday, Sept. 23
at No. 2 Michigan*
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Wagner
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Wisconsin*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Michigan State*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Indiana*
N/A
Saturday, Oct. 28
BYE
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. No. 4 Ohio State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 22 Iowa*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 18
at No. 7 Penn State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Maryland*
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**
TBD
