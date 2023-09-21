What channel is Michigan football on Saturday? How to watch Jim Harbaugh return vs. Rutgers

Jim Harbaugh is finally back. After three games of his self-imposed suspension, the Michigan coach will be back on the sidelines for the Wolverines' Big Ten opener against Rutgers.

Michigan predictably went 3-0 in Harbaugh's absence, although the team's 31-6 win over Bowling Green was uninspiring considering the Wolverines committed four turnovers (including three interceptions from J.J. McCarthy).

Now with Harbaugh back on the sidelines, Michigan will take on undefeated Rutgers, who has earned wins over Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech to start the season. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Harbaugh's return to the sidelines:

What channel is Michigan vs. Rutgers on today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FoxSports.com/Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan vs. Rutgers will air live on Big Ten Network. The game will also be available to stream through the Fox Sports app and through Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Michigan vs. Rutgers start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: Noon ET

Michigan vs. Rutgers is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Michigan vs. Rutgers odds

Spread: Michigan (-24)

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: Michigan -3000 | Rutgers +1200

Michigan 2023 schedule

Rutgers 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. Northwestern* Rutgers 24, NU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Temple Rutgers 36, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Virginia Tech Rutgers 35, VT 16 Saturday, Sept. 23 at No. 2 Michigan* TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Wagner TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 at Wisconsin* TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 at Michigan State* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 at Indiana* N/A Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE TBD Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 22 Iowa* TBD Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 7 Penn State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Maryland* TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)** TBD

