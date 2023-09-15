What channel is Michigan-Bowling Green? How to watch Wolverines vs. Falcons in Week 3

Even without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, Week 3 of Michigan's season features a Harbowl.

Jack Harbaugh has already warned the Wolverines to sleep on the Bowling Green State University Falcons at their own peril. Michigan (2-0) has skated past East Carolina and UNLV thus far, but the No. 2 team in the country will now face Bowling Green (1-1).

J.J. McCarthy has helped to elevate the Michigan passing game in the past two games, going 48 of 55 passing for 558 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. Former Missouri and Indiana QB Connor Bazelak will face the Wolverine defense. He went 25-for-49 for 203 yards, a touchdown and an interception with the Hoosiers last season.

Michigan is, unsurprisingly, a heavy favorite in this game. The Wolverines have played Bowling Green twice, winning handily in 2000 and 2010. This is Michigan's last game before conference play starts, with Rutgers coming to Ann Arbor next week to start the Big Ten schedule.

What channel is Michigan vs. Bowling Green State on Saturday?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Streaming channel: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan and Bowling State will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Streaming options include the FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Michigan vs. Bowling Green State start?

Date : Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Bowling Green is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan vs. Bowling Green odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13

Spread: Michigan (-40.5)

Over/under: 53.5

Moneyline: N/A

Michigan 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. East Carolina Michigan 30, ECU 3 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. UNLV Michigan 35, UNLV3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Bowling Green TBD Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Rutgers* TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 at Nebraska* TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 at Minnesota* TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Indiana* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE N/A Saturday, Oct. 28 at Michigan State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Purdue* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 7 Penn State* TBD Saturday, Nov. 18 at Maryland* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 4 Ohio State* TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)** TBD

Bowling Green State 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 at Liberty Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Eastern Illinois Bowling Green 38, Eastern Illinois 15 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Michigan TBD Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ohio TBD Saturday, Sept. 30 at Georgia Tech TBD Saturday, Oct. 7 at Miami (Ohio) TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 at Buffalo TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Akron TBD Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE TBD Wednesday, Nov. 1 vs. Ball State TBD Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Kent State TBD Tuesday, Nov. 14 vs. Toledo TBD Tuesday, Nov. 21 vs. Western Michigan TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 MAC championship game (Detroit)** TBD

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Michigan-Bowling Green channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info