What channel is Michigan-Bowling Green? How to watch Wolverines vs. Falcons in Week 3
Even without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, Week 3 of Michigan's season features a Harbowl.
Jack Harbaugh has already warned the Wolverines to sleep on the Bowling Green State University Falcons at their own peril. Michigan (2-0) has skated past East Carolina and UNLV thus far, but the No. 2 team in the country will now face Bowling Green (1-1).
J.J. McCarthy has helped to elevate the Michigan passing game in the past two games, going 48 of 55 passing for 558 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. Former Missouri and Indiana QB Connor Bazelak will face the Wolverine defense. He went 25-for-49 for 203 yards, a touchdown and an interception with the Hoosiers last season.
Michigan is, unsurprisingly, a heavy favorite in this game. The Wolverines have played Bowling Green twice, winning handily in 2000 and 2010. This is Michigan's last game before conference play starts, with Rutgers coming to Ann Arbor next week to start the Big Ten schedule.
What channel is Michigan vs. Bowling Green State on Saturday?
TV channel: Big Ten Network
Streaming channel: FoxSports.com, Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)
Michigan and Bowling State will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Streaming options include the FoxSports.com, the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
What time does Michigan vs. Bowling Green State start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Michigan vs. Bowling Green is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Michigan vs. Bowling Green odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 13
Spread: Michigan (-40.5)
Over/under: 53.5
Moneyline: N/A
Michigan 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. East Carolina
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. UNLV
Michigan 35, UNLV3
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Bowling Green
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Rutgers*
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Nebraska*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Minnesota*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 14
vs. Indiana*
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
N/A
Saturday, Oct. 28
at Michigan State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Purdue*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 11
at No. 7 Penn State*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Maryland*
TBD
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. No. 4 Ohio State*
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 2
Big Ten Championship Game (Indianapolis)**
TBD
Bowling Green State 2023 schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Thursday, Aug. 31
at Liberty
Liberty 34, Bowling Green 24
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Eastern Illinois
Bowling Green 38, Eastern Illinois 15
Saturday, Sept. 16
at Michigan
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. Ohio
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Georgia Tech
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Miami (Ohio)
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Buffalo
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21
vs. Akron
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 28
BYE
TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 1
vs. Ball State
TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 8
at Kent State
TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 14
vs. Toledo
TBD
Tuesday, Nov. 21
vs. Western Michigan
TBD
Saturday, Dec. 2
MAC championship game (Detroit)**
TBD
