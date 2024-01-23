What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines' game
Michigan basketball is looking to get back on track against No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday after falling to No. 11 Illinois 88-73 on Saturday.
Losers of six of their last seven, the Wolverines (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) defeated rival Ohio State 73-65 on Jan. 15 to win their second Big Ten game of the season. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2) went 2-0 last week after road wins over Wisconsin and Iowa.
Purdue is led by reigning player of the year Zach Edey, who imposes a huge threat to opposing defenses. The 7-foot-2 forward is averaging 23.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game this season while shooting 63% from the field.
Michigan will likely need big games from guard Dug McDaniel and forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who lead the team averaging 17.4 and 17 points per game this season, respectively. Both Wolverines are also shooting over 37% from 3-point range.
Here's how to watch Michigan's game against Purdue, including tipoff time, streaming info and more information:
What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Purdue on today?
Streaming: Peacock
Michigan basketball's game against Purdue won't air on television, but will air live on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Peacock can be accessed only through a subscription, which can be found here.
Prior to the 2023-24 sports calendar, the Big Ten's seven-year TV contract with Fox, CBS and NBC worth $7 billion included select games on Peacock.
Michigan basketball vs. Purdue start time
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23
Michigan basketball's game against Purdue tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from the Mackey Arena in West Lafeyette, Indiana.
Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the January portion of Purdue basketball's schedule. For the Boilermakers' full schedule, click here.
Date
Opponent
Tuesday, Jan. 2
Purdue 67, Maryland 53
Friday, Jan. 5
Purdue 83, Illinois 78
Tuesday, Jan. 9
Nebraska 88, Purdue 72
Saturday, Jan. 13
Purdue 95, Penn State 78
Tuesday, Jan. 16
Purdue 87, Indiana 66
Saturday, Jan. 20
Purdue 84, Iowa 70
Tuesday, Jan. 23
vs. Michigan
Sunday, Jan. 28
at Rutgers
Wednesday, Jan. 31
vs. Northwestern
Michigan basketball schedule 2023-24
Below is the January portion of the Michigan basketball schedule for 2023-24. For the Wolverines' full schedule, click here.
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Jan. 4
Minnesota 73, Michigan 71
Sunday, Jan. 7
Penn State 79, Michigan 73
Thursday, Jan. 11
Maryland 64, Michigan 57
Monday, Jan. 15
Michigan 73, Maryland 65
Thursday, Jan. 18
Illinois 88, Michigan 73
Tuesday, Jan. 23
at No. 2 Purdue
Saturday, Jan. 27
vs. Iowa
Tuesday, Jan. 30
at Michigan State
