What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for Wolverines' game

Michigan basketball is looking to get back on track against No. 2 Purdue on Tuesday after falling to No. 11 Illinois 88-73 on Saturday.

Losers of six of their last seven, the Wolverines (7-11, 2-5 Big Ten) defeated rival Ohio State 73-65 on Jan. 15 to win their second Big Ten game of the season. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2) went 2-0 last week after road wins over Wisconsin and Iowa.

Watch: Michigan basketball vs. Purdue on Peacock

Purdue is led by reigning player of the year Zach Edey, who imposes a huge threat to opposing defenses. The 7-foot-2 forward is averaging 23.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game this season while shooting 63% from the field.

Michigan will likely need big games from guard Dug McDaniel and forward Olivier Nkamhoua, who lead the team averaging 17.4 and 17 points per game this season, respectively. Both Wolverines are also shooting over 37% from 3-point range.

Here's how to watch Michigan's game against Purdue, including tipoff time, streaming info and more information:

REQUIRED READING: Michigan basketball taking notes from Illinois on handling adversity as a team

What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Purdue on today?

Michigan basketball's game against Purdue won't air on television, but will air live on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. Peacock can be accessed only through a subscription, which can be found here.

Prior to the 2023-24 sports calendar, the Big Ten's seven-year TV contract with Fox, CBS and NBC worth $7 billion included select games on Peacock.

Michigan basketball vs. Purdue start time

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23

Michigan basketball's game against Purdue tips off at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 23, from the Mackey Arena in West Lafeyette, Indiana.

More: Terrance Williams II quietly emerges as well-rounded weapon for Michigan basketball

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of Purdue basketball's schedule. For the Boilermakers' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Tuesday, Jan. 2 Purdue 67, Maryland 53 Friday, Jan. 5 Purdue 83, Illinois 78 Tuesday, Jan. 9 Nebraska 88, Purdue 72 Saturday, Jan. 13 Purdue 95, Penn State 78 Tuesday, Jan. 16 Purdue 87, Indiana 66 Saturday, Jan. 20 Purdue 84, Iowa 70 Tuesday, Jan. 23 vs. Michigan Sunday, Jan. 28 at Rutgers Wednesday, Jan. 31 vs. Northwestern

Michigan basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of the Michigan basketball schedule for 2023-24. For the Wolverines' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Minnesota 73, Michigan 71 Sunday, Jan. 7 Penn State 79, Michigan 73 Thursday, Jan. 11 Maryland 64, Michigan 57 Monday, Jan. 15 Michigan 73, Maryland 65 Thursday, Jan. 18 Illinois 88, Michigan 73 Tuesday, Jan. 23 at No. 2 Purdue Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Michigan State

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball-Purdue channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info