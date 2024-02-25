What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV channel, streaming info

Losers of 14 of its last 16 games, Michigan basketball continues to let its season slip away, and now shifts its focus toward one of the nation's best teams.

The Wolverines (8-19, 3-13 Big Ten) host No. 3 Purdue (24-3, 13-3) on Sunday after falling to Northwestern 76-62 on Thursday night.

Coach Juwan Howard, thought to potentially be on the hot seat for Michigan, will look to upset the Boilermakers, who are led by reigning player of the year Zach Edey. Edey, a 7-foot-4 center, is averaging 23.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season, which both rank top 3 in the country.

The Wolverines would likely need a strong showing from guard Dug McDaniel, the program's leading scorer at 16.6 points per game this season, and forwards Olivier Nkamhoua and Tarris Reed, who will likely be tasked with containing Edey.

Purdue also boasts one of the best backcourts in the country in Southern Illinois transfer Lance Jones and sophomore duo Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. Jones averages 12.9 points per game, whereas Braden Smith averages 12.8 while also ranking sixth nationally in assists per game (7.1).

Here's how to watch Michigan's game against Purdue, including time, TV channel and streaming information:

What channel is Michigan vs. Purdue on today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: CBS app, Fubo (free trial)

The Wolverines and Boilermakers will tip off on CBS, with streaming options available on the CBS app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Purdue start time

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Michigan and Purdue will tip off at 2 p.m. ET from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Michigan basketball 2023-24 schedule

Below is the February portion of Michigan's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Wolverines' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, Feb. 3 Rutgers 69, Michigan 52 Wednesday, Feb. 7 Michigan 72, Wisconsin 68 Saturday, Feb. 10 Nebraska 79, Michigan 59 Tuesday, Feb. 13 Illinois 97, Michigan 68 Saturday, Feb. 17 Michigan State 73, Michigan 63 Thursday, Feb. 22 Northwestern 76, Michigan 62 Sunday, Feb. 25 Michigan vs. Purdue Thursday, Feb. 29 Michigan at Rutgers

Purdue basketball 2023-24 schedule

Below is the February portion of Purdue's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Boilermakers' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Sunday, Feb. 4 Purdue 75, Wisconsin 69 Saturday, Feb. 10 Purdue 75, Indiana 59 Thursday, Feb. 15 Purdue 84, Minnesota 76 Sunday, Feb. 18 Ohio State 83, Purdue 79 Thursday, Feb. 22 Purdue 96, Rutgers 68 Sunday, Feb. 25 Purdue at Michigan

