What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Northwestern today? Time, TV channel, streaming info

The frustration surrounding the Michigan basketball program continues to build.

Juwan Howard's squad didn't score a single point in the last seven minutes in its loss to in-state rival Michigan State over the weekend, dropping its 11th game since the start of January. the Wolverines are dead last in the Big Ten standings at 8-18 overall and 3-12 in conference play with five games to go in the regular season.

The Wolverines now shift their focus to a midweek road trip to Evanston, Illinois to take on Northwestern (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) on Thursday.

MORE: Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern live with Fubo (free trial)

Michigan will look to get back senior forward Terrance Williams II, who was ruled out for the Michigan State game.

The Wildcats are 13-1 at home this season, only losing a head-scratcher to Chicago State in non-conference play. Northwestern is most recently coming off a 76-72 win over Indiana at Assembly Hall in which graduate student guard Ryan Langborg finished with a game-high 26 points.

The Wildcats are led in scoring by graduate student guard Boo Buie, who is averaging 19.0 points per game. Buie, who is third in the Big Ten in scoring, is once again a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award, given to the best point guard in the country.

Here's what to know to watch Michigan vs. Northwestern on Thursday:

REQUIRED READING: Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard says he's not going anywhere: 'Never quit in my life'

What channel is Michigan vs. Northwestern today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports Go, Fubo (free trial)

The Wolverines and the Wildcats will square off on FS1. The game can be streamed on either the Fox Sports Go app or Fubo, which carries the FS1 and offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and former Big Ten guard Stephen Bardon (analyst) will be on the call.

Michigan State vs. Northwestern start time

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Michigan and Northwestern will tip off at 9 p.m. ET from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.

REQUIRED READING: Hunter Dickinson defends Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard against MSU's Jordan Hall

Michigan basketball 2023-24 schedule

Below is the February portion of Michigan's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Wolverines' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, Feb. 3 Rutgers 69, Michigan 52 Wednesday, Feb. 7 Michigan 72, Wisconsin 68 Saturday, Feb. 10 Nebraska 79, Michigan 59 Tuesday, Feb. 13 Illinois 97, Michigan 68 Saturday, Feb. 17 Michigan State 73, Michigan 63 Thursday, Feb. 22 Michigan at Northwestern Sunday, Feb. 25 Michigan vs. Purdue Thursday, Feb. 29 Michigan at Rutgers

Northwestern basketball 2023-24 schedule

Below is the February portion of Northwestern's 2023-24 basketball schedule. Find the Wildcats' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Date Opponent Saturday, Feb. 3 Minnesota 75, Northwestern 66 Wednesday, Feb. 7 Northwestern 80, Nebraska 68 Sunday, Feb. 11 Northwestern 68, Penn State 63 Thursday, Feb. 15 Rutgers 63, Northwestern 60 Sunday, Feb. 18 Northwestern 76, Indiana 72 Thursday, Feb. 22 Northwestern vs. Michigan Wednesday, Feb. 28 Northwestern at Maryland

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan-Northwestern basketball channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info