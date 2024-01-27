What channel is Michigan basketball vs. Iowa on today? Time, TV schedule for game

Following a big win over Ohio State, Michigan basketball's woes have continued in its past two games.

The Wolverines have dropped games to two ranked opponents in Illinois and Purdue — the latter being its biggest loss in 17 years — and will now look to right the ship against Iowa.

Michigan already notched a win over the Hawkeyes in December, winning 90-80 behind six double-digit performances. It's hoping to get a second win over Iowa Saturday.

Iowa has struggled against the Big Ten, sitting at 11-8 (3-5 Big Ten) so far this season. Michigan is a game behind at 7-12 (2-6 Big Ten) so far on the year. Michigan's next games following Iowa will be against Michigan State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin, as the season continues for Juwan Howard and company.

Here's how to watch Michigan's game vs. Iowa, including time, TV channel and streaming information:

What channel is Michigan vs. Iowa on today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo (free trial)

Michigan basketball vs. Iowa will air live on FS1, with streaming options available on the Fox Sports app (with a cable login) or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs. Iowa start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Michigan vs. Iowa is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday from the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of the Michigan basketball schedule for 2023-24. For the Wolverines' full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Jan. 4 Minnesota 73, Michigan 71 Sunday, Jan. 7 Penn State 79, Michigan 73 Thursday, Jan. 11 Maryland 64, Michigan 57 Monday, Jan. 15 Michigan 73, Ohio State 65 Thursday, Jan. 18 No. 10 Illinois 88, Michigan 73 Tuesday, Jan. 23 No. 2 Purdue 99, Michigan 67 Saturday, Jan. 27 vs. Iowa Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Michigan State

Iowa basketball schedule 2023-24

Below is the January portion of the Iowa 2023-24 men's basketball schedule. For the full schedule click here.

Date Opponent Tuesday, Jan. 2 No. 13 Wisconsin 83, Iowa 72 Saturday, Jan. 6 Iowa 86, Rutgers 77 Friday, Jan. 12 Iowa 94, Nebraska 76 Monday, Jan. 15 Iowa 86, Minnesota 77 Saturday, Jan. 20 No. 2 Purdue 84, Iowa 70 Wednesday, Jan. 24 Maryland 69, Iowa 67 Saturday, Jan. 27 at Michigan Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Indiana

