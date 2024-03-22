What channel is New Mexico vs Clemson today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness

No. 6 seed Clemson will seek to avoid an upset by No. 11 New Mexico in a March Madness first-round game in Memphis.

The Tigers and Lobos will meet Friday (3:10 p.m. ET, truTV), with the winner advancing to the second round to face either Baylor or Colgate.

Clemson (21-11) was the No. 6 seed in the ACC tournament but lost in its first game to Boston College. P.J. Hall was the second-leading scorer in the ACC this year at 18.8 points per game, while Joseph Girard III averages 15.7 per game.

The Lobos (26-9) earned their spot in the field by winning the Mountain West Conference tournament. Richard Pitino's team has four players who average double figures each game, led by Jaelen House (16.1 PPG) and Jamal Mashburn Jr. (14.4).

What channel is Clemson vs. New Mexico today?

TV channel: truTV

Clemson will tip off vs. New Mexico on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET, truTV). Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein.

Clemson vs. New Mexico start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Clemson vs. New Mexico odds in March Madness

Spread: New Mexico -2

Over/under: 151.5

Moneyline: New Mexico -135, Clemson +114

