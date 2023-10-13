What channel is Memphis vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 AAC game

With Memphis football and Tulane jockeying for position in the American Athletic Conference standings, Friday's matchup might decide which team reaches a New Years Six bowl game this season.

Both the Tigers (4-1, 1-0 AAC) and Green Wave (4-1, 1-0) received votes in the U.S. LBM Coaches Poll this week, along with six other Group of Five teams. The highest-ranked G5 champion will earn a berth to a NY6 game.

Tulane, which won the Cotton Bowl last season, hasn't beaten the Tigers in Memphis since 1998 but is the reigning AAC champion.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Tulane on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Memphis vs. Tulane will take place in Memphis, Tennessee, at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game can be watched on ESPN and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Memphis vs. Tulane start time

Date: Friday, Oct. 13.

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Tigers and the Green Wave will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Week 7 of college football.

Memphis vs. Tulane betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 12.

Spread : Tulane (-4.5)

Over/under: 54.5 points

Money line: Memphis +165, Tulane -200

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE MATCH: Memphis football vs Tulane: Scouting report, score prediction vs Michael Pratt, AAC champion

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Memphis 37, Arkansas State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Memphis 28, Navy 24* Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Memphis 35, Boise State 32 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Tulane* Saturday, Oct. 21 at UAB* Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. South Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. SMU* Friday, Nov. 24 at Temple* *AAC GAME

Tulane schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tulane 37, South Alabama 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Tulane 21, Southern Miss 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Tulane 36, Nicholls 7 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tulane 35, UAB 23* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 at Memphis* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. North Texas* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Rice* Saturday, Nov. 4 at East Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tulsa* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Florida Atlantic* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. UTSA* *AAC GAME

