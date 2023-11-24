What channel is Memphis vs. Temple on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 13 game

Memphis Tigers football's AAC title game hopes ended when SMU won in Memphis last week.

The Tigers (8-3, 5-2 AAC) face Temple on Friday in Philadelphia with an opportunity to win 10 games and to possibly improve their bowl destination.

The Owls (3-8, 1-6 AAC) have struggled this season, the lone AAC win coming at home against Navy on Nov. 4.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Temple today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Jay Altar and Rene Ingoglia will call the game from the booth at Lincoln Financial Field, with Ashley Stroehlein reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis vs. Temple start time

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Tigers face the Owls in Week 13 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Memphis football vs. Temple: Score prediction, scouting report in regular-season finale

Memphis vs. Temple betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Memphis -13

Money line : Memphis -500, Temple +375

Over/under: 64 points

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman W 56-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Arkansas State W 37-3 Thursday, Sept. 14 Navy W 28-24 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Missouri in St. Louis L 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Boise State W 35-32 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Friday, Oct. 13 Tulane L 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 at UAB W 45-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas W 45-42 Saturday, Nov. 4 South Florida W 59-50 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte W 44-38 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 18 SMU L 38-34 Friday, Nov. 24 at Temple ---

