What channel is Memphis vs. SMU on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 12 game

Memphis football faces SMU on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a very important AAC matchup.

The Tigers (8-2, 5-1 AAC) slipped past Charlotte in overtime last weekend and have been winning some tight games against inferior competition.

The Mustangs (8-2, 6-0 AAC) started 2-2 but has won six games in a row, including a 45-21 win over North Texas on Nov. 10.

A Memphis win puts the Tigers in a good spot for an AAC title game appearance. If Memphis loses Saturday, its AAC title hopes are gone.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. SMU today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Beth Mowins and Kirk Morrison will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, with Stormy Buonantony reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis vs. SMU start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Tigers host the Mustangs in Week 12 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. CT Saturday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Memphis football vs. SMU score prediction, scouting report for AAC title eliminator

Memphis vs. SMU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Nov. 18

Spread: SMU -8.5

Money line : Memphis +270, SMU -350

Over/under: 65 points

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman W 56-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Arkansas State W 37-3 Thursday, Sept. 14 Navy W 28-24 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Missouri in St. Louis L 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Boise State --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Friday, Oct. 13 Tulane --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at UAB --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas --- Saturday, Nov. 4 South Florida --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte --- Saturday, Nov. 18 SMU --- Nov. 24/25 at Temple --- Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC championship game ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Memphis-SMU channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info