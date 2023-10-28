What channel is Memphis vs. North Texas on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 9 AAC game

Memphis football is coming off a dominant win at UAB entering Week 9 of college football season, with a puncher's chance to win the AAC title.

On the menu for the Tigers (5-2, AAC 2-1) is North Texas (3-4, AAC 1-2) in Denton, Texas, on Saturday. Memphis can reach the AAC title game by winning out, setting up a rematch with AAC leader Tulane (6-1, 3-0) in the conference title game.

More: Watch Memphis vs North Texas on ESPN+ (sign up today!)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. North Texas on today?

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Memphis vs. North Texas will take place in Denton, Texas at DATCU Stadium. The game can be streamed on ESPN+, which can be found here.

Memphis vs. North Texas start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28.

Time: 2 p.m. CT

The Tigers and the Eagles will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Friday at DATCU Stadium in Week 9 of college football.

Memphis vs. North Texas betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Thursday, Oct. 27.

Spread : Memphis (-7)

Over/under: 68.5 points

Money line: Memphis -300, North Texas +230

LOOKING AHEAD TO THE MATCH: Memphis football vs. North Texas: Score prediction, scouting report for AAC road test

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Memphis 37, Arkansas State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Memphis 28, Navy 24* Saturday, Sept. 23 Missouri 34, Memphis 27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Memphis 35, Boise State 32 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 Tulane 31, Memphis 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Memphis 45, UAB 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. South Florida* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. SMU* Friday, Nov. 24 at Temple* *AAC GAME

North Texas schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 California 58, North Texas 21 Saturday, Sept. 9 FIU 46, North Texas 39 Saturday, Sept. 16 North Texas 40, Louisiana Tech 37 Saturday, Sept. 23 BYE Saturday, Sept. 30 North Texas 45, ACU 31 Saturday, Oct. 7 Navy 27, North Texas 24* Saurday, Oct. 14 North Texas 45, Temple 14* Saturday, Oct. 21 Tulane 35, North Texas 28* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Memphis* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UTSA* Friday, Nov. 10 at SMU* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tulsa* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. UAB* *AAC GAME

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Memphis-North Texas channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info