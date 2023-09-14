What channel is Memphis vs. Navy on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 3 game

Memphis football opens AAC play on a short week against Navy on Thursday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers have had a comfortable start to the 2023 season with wins against Bethune-Cookman and Arkansas State. The next three games are the toughest on Memphis' schedule, but all are winnable. But the Tigers will need to take care of business as heavy home favorites on Thursday.

Navy, under first-year coach Brian Newberry, lost to Notre Dame in Ireland during Week 0 and won against Wagner as the Midshipmen go through a transition in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Navy today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, with Harry Lyles Jr. reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis vs. Navy start time

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Tigers host the Midshipmen in Week 3 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Memphis football vs. Navy: Score prediction, scouting report in ESPN Thursday night game

Memphis vs. Navy betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 14

Spread: Memphis -14

Money line : Navy +425, Memphis -600

Over/under: 46.5 points

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman Saturday, Sept. 9 at Arkansas State Thursday, Sept. 14 Navy Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Missouri in St. Louis Saturday, Sept. 30 Boise State Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 Tulane Saturday, Oct. 21 at UAB Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas Saturday, Nov. 4 South Florida Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte Saturday, Nov. 18 SMU Nov. 24/25 at Temple Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC championship game

AAC OPENER: Memphis football's Ryan Silverfield: 'Let's put the city on display' for Navy game

Navy schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland L 42-3 Saturday, Sept. 2 BYE --- Saturday, Sept. 9 Wagner W 24-0 Thursday, Sept. 14 at Memphis --- Saturday, Sept. 23 BYE --- Saturday, Sept. 30 South Florida --- Saturday, Oct. 7 North Texas --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Charlotte --- Saturday, Oct. 21 Air Force --- Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Temple --- Saturday, Nov. 11 UAB --- Saturday, Nov. 18 East Carolina --- Saturday, Nov. 25 at SMU --- Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC championship game --- Saturday, Dec. 9 vs. Army in Foxborough, Mass. ---

