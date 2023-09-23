What channel is Memphis vs. Missouri game on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers

A battle between Tigers is set for Saturday at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, when Memphis faces Missouri in a neutral-site game.

Both teams enter with unbeaten records through three weeks of college football, and Missouri is facing injury questions with quarterback Brady Cook day-to-day with a hyperextended knee.

Cook sustained the injury during last week's upset against Kansas State matchup, creating the possibility Memphis could pull off an upset under Ryan Silverfield.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including start time, date, TV schedule and streaming info, and more how-to-watch information:

What channel is Memphis vs. Missouri on today?

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Memphis vs. Missouri will take place at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

The game will be streamed on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis vs. Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Mizzou to the Lou Classic will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Week 4 of college football.

Memphis vs. Missouri betting odds

Odds courtesy of BETMGM as of Friday, Sept. 22.

Spread: Missouri (-6.5)

O/U: -110

Money line: Memphis +190, Missouri -250

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Memphis 56, Bethune-Cookman 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Memphis 37, Arkansas State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Memphis 28, Navy 24* Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Missouri (neutral site) Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Boise State Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Friday, Oct. 13 vs. Tulane* Tuesday, Oct. 17 at UAB* Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. South Florida* Thursday, Nov. 9 at Charlotte* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. SMU* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Temple* *AAC GAME

Missouri schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Missouri 35, South Dakota 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19 Saturday, Sept. 16 Missouri 30, Kansas State 27 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Memphis (neutral site) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. LSU* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Florida* Friday, Nov. 24 at Arkansas* *SEC GAME

