What channel is Memphis vs. Jackson State on today? Time, TV schedule for men's basketball opener

Memphis men's basketball tips off its season against Jackson State on Monday night as the Tigers look to find continuity amidst an offseason of roster turnover.

The Tigers are looking to capture another American Athletic Conference Tournament Title after upsetting No. 1 Houston in a 75-65 ball-game. However, Memphis has seen a major roster changes during the offseason, as Jayden Hardaway will be the only returning starter from that AAC title matchup in March.

The Tigers have brought in 10 transfers and will have a new feel to the team, as 27-year old big man DeAndre Williams was denied another year of eligibility, while guard Mikey Williams deals with legal issues. Memphis will also be without Coach Penny Hardaway, who is suspended for the first three games of the season due to violating the NCAA's recruiting policies.

Jackson State will have the upper hand in terms of continuity, with all five starters from last season returning to the team. Head coach Mo Williams, who spent 13 seasons in the NBA, returns for his second season after leading Jackson State to a 14-19 record last year.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Jackson State today?

TV channel: ESPN+

Stream: Sling TV

Memphis vs. Jackson State will be broadcast from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee on ESPN+. Streaming options for the game includes Sling TV.

Memphis vs. Jackson State start time

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Time: 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT

Memphis and Jackson State will tip off their 2023-24 season openers at 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific time in Tennessee.

Memphis men's basketball schedule November 2023

Date Opponent Monday, Nov. 6 vs. Jackson State Friday, Nov. 10 @ Missouri Friday, Nov. 17 vs. Alabama State Wednesday, Nov. 22 vs. Michigan (at Nassau, Bahamas)* Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Arkansas or Stanford (at Nassau, Bahamas)* Friday, Nov. 24 vs. UNC, Texas Tech, Villanova, or Northern Iowa (at Nassau, Bahamas)* Saturday, Dec. 2 @ Ole Miss Wednesday, Dec. 6 @ VCU Sunday, Dec. 10 @ Texas A&M

Battle 4 Atlantis*

